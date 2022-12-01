Abbott Sligo event outlines career opportunities through STEM education

Students, families and teachers attended a special Science Week 2022 event at the Sligo campus of Atlantic Technical University. Hosted by the global healthcare company Abbott, the program hosted a range of speakers who talked about the infinite possibilities opened by STEM education. Now in its fifth year, ASPIRE with ABBOTT has become one of the flagship events on the Science Week calendar. This bespoke event, which is run in association with Science Foundation Ireland, brings parents, teachers and students together to learn about the career opportunities that exist within STEM.Those in attendance at ASPIRE with ABBOTT 2022 heard from a range of speakers, including a fascinating talk from Irish aeronautical engineer and aspiring astronaut Dr. Norah Patten.

Aoife Willis, a former national rowing champion and Abbott brand ambassador, told her story of how Abbott’s revolutionary FreeStyle Libre technology has helped her to thrive while living with diabetes. Abbott employees from across Ireland also shared their STEM journeys and told what possibilities had been opened for them.

Sean O’Hara, site director of Abbott’s diagnostics business in Sligo, explained why the company is passionate about supporting STEM. “We run ASPIRE because we know that young people are the future. There are tremendous opportunities ahead of us to apply the power of STEM and technology to help people live better, healthier lives – and to make that happen, we’ll need to rely on all of the creativity and imagination the youth of today has to offer. ASPIRE with ABBOTT aims to open the minds of Ireland’s young people to the worlds of science, technology, engineering and maths. By doing so we hope to unlock the infinite potential that resides within each of our young attendees and hopefully set them on the road to future STEM careers.”