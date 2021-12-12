All Ireland drama success for Tubbercurry’s Phoenix Players

It was a gala homecoming in Tubbercurry for the Phoenix Players.

The Phoenix Players Tubbercurry, one of the country’s oldest amateur drama companies, celebrating their 76th year in existence, won the All Ireland One-Act Confined Drama final in Ennis last weekend with their play, “Plaza Suite - Visitor From Hollywood” by Neil Simon.

Qualifying joint top of the One Act Drama league table from the One-Act Festival Circuit, the South Sligo group claimed the All Ireland title for the first time in their history in front of a packed Glór Theatre in Ennis.

The show, directed by Tom Walsh, with a cast of Frank Brennan, Terri Brennan and Lorraine Fitzgerald, and a backstage crew of Jimmy Coleman, Pauric Gillespie, John James Maye and Ursula Brennan, was a huge hit with audiences across the festival circuit and again at the All Ireland Finals, picking up numerous awards and accolades along the way, with Terri Brennan winning Best Actress at the All Ireland Finals.

It was a huge boost to the group, to the town of Tubbercurry and the whole South Sligo community.

A Gala Homecoming celebration was held in St Brigid’s Hall Tubbercurry last Friday evening to honour the victory, with the cast and crew arriving Hollywood Style to the red carpet in a cavalcade of vintage cars to rapturous acclaim from supporters and local drama enthusiasts.