Heroes of Connacht
It was a weekend that will long be recalled in Sligo RFC after their dramatic 29-27 victory over Corinthians in the Connacht Senior Cup in a packed Hamilton Park on Saturday.
Paul Deering County Council Chief Executive Ciaran Hayes has slammed what he calls the "politics of negativity" as the row over whether a commitment to give the council an extra €750,000 was made rumbles on.
Jessica Farry Residents at Fr. O'Flanagan Terrace moved into their new homes last week as demolition continued on the old maisonettes.
Hackhold'em - a gamified version of hackathon is set to take place in The Building Block, Sligo on February 4th - 5th 2018.
Sarah Jane Murphy A father-of-one who raped two women in his apartment after meeting them on a night out in a nightclub has been jailed for seven and a half years.
A 35-year-old Garda will be sentenced at Sligo Circuit Court in February after she pleaded guilty to disclosing information obtained during the course of her duty and with using a forged prescription.
Jenny McCudden Working in a place with 'sewage issues' can't be pleasant. This is just one of a series of well documented problems with the old building that houses Sligo Town Garda Station on Pearse Road.
A 26-year-old man who admitted to Gardaí he began growing cannabis because he found it too expensive to buy has been given 240 hours of community service on charges of having the drug for sale or supply.
Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran has spoken about how the loss or absence of loved ones can mean a tough Christmas for many.
After a wait of 103 years, the Connacht Senior Cup is now back in Sligo. Saturday, December 16, 2017 will be one long recalled and spoken about for many years to come. Sligo showed immense courage with a late try securing a 29-27 victory for the home side. Other Sports
All games this weekend centred on the T P Brennan Connacht Cup and Shield with clubs all over Connacht involved. On the local scene... Soccer
Enniscrone showjumper Richard Howley received a Special Achievement Award at the recent Irish Showjumping Awards Gala which... Other Sports
Twelve athletes from Co Sligo Swimming Club put in a great performance at the weekend... Other Sports
The heady days of the 1990 World Cup are ingrained in Catherine Farrell's memory... Lifestyle
To spend even a short time in the company of Eileen Forestal would leave you feeling... Lifestyle
Osta Café and Wine Bar on Garavogue Weir has won... Lifestyle
Warm tributes to the late Eamonn Barnes, a native of Ballymote who became the country's first Director of Public Prosecutions, were led by Judge Keenan Johnson at Sligo Circuit Court. Local Notes
The suicide prevention charity Pieta House is providing information leaflets to the Travelling community on how to seek support if a... Local Notes
A Ballymote native is planning to ski five marathons in five days - all to raise money for charity. Local Notes
Tubbercurry native and dementia campaigner Helen Rochford Brennan's story of living... Local Notes
"He's behind you!" These words remind us that as Christmas draws closer, pantomime season is upon us again. Entertainment
New York Times best-selling illustrator Eva Byrne from Skreen is making the leap to writing in the New Year. Entertainment
A retired Sligo grandmother has become Sligo's latest literary success with a sell-out initial print run of her debut book. Entertainment