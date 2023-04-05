Vital bonus point victory for gritty Sligo in Malahide after epic battle

Energia AIL Div 2b

Hubert Gilvarry weaves through the Malahide defence to score the winning try. Pics: Jean McConnell.

Sligo RFC 26

The penultimate match in Sligo’s Energia All-Ireland league division 2B regular season campaign saw the Yeats county men travel east to Malahide RFC to try to continue their drive for the top four promotion play offs.

Sligo travelled knowing only a win would be good enough to remain in the hunt and that it was likely that a winning bonus point would be required to propel them up the table towards the coveted 4th place position.

A win for Malahide would also keep them in the mix come the final round of matches, so when the teams took to field it was all to play for and to the credit of both sides a thunderous encounter ensued.

Due to the recent heavy rainfall, the match was moved from the Estuary road main pitch to the front pitch, which was a little greasy on top, but both sides committed to moving the ball wide from the start and it’s a credit to the skill levels of all the players that handling errors were not a major factor in the pattern of the game.

With little or no breeze to affect the match, Malahide kicked off, but it was Sligo who made the early running.

From the first scrum, Sligo’s front row of Jason East, Shane O’Hehir and Kuba Wojtkowicz dominated and won a penalty which outhalf Euan Brown despatched to the Malahide 22 on the left.

From the resulting lineout the hosts strayed offside in midfield and this time Brown went to the right corner. O’Hehir threw to Rob Holian at the lineout and Sligo rumbled towards the line. The maul was stopped and scrum half Brendan Cunningham linked with Holian, Matthew O’Hara, Wojtkowicz, Ross Hickey and James O’Hehir before releasing it wide to Brown. The outhalf looked up, saw a chink in the defensive line and brilliantly stepped inside and touched down on the left. Brown successfully added the extras,

Sligo’s lead was short lived as an error from the restart gave the home team a position in the Sligo 22.

From the resulting scrum, Malahide used their powerful running forwards to suck in the Sligo defenders and a long pass from outhalf Dave O’Halloran put winger Dan Hayes in at the right corner.

O’Halloran converted to draw the scores level.

The home side then took the lead with an O’Halloran penalty with 24 minutes on the clock.

The lead changed hands again on 33 minutes.

A sustained period of pressure in the Malahide 22 saw the home side concede a penalty 5 metres out.

Sligo opted for the scrum and drove towards the line.

Malahide pulled the scrum down and the referee had no hesitation in going straight for the posts to award the penalty try.

Still more drama to come before the interval as the home team retook the lead with a try from second row Dave O’Brien following some close quarter combat close to the Sligo line. O’Halloran converted to put the half time score at 17-14.

Following the resumption, both sides continued to battle for dominance with some ferocious exchanges through the forwards and despite the greasy conditions some enterprising play from both backlines.

Things were looking ominous for Sligo when Malahide moved into a 10 point lead on 55 minutes with a converted try from loose head prop Reece O’Connell following a maul close to the Sligo line.

The home side continued to enjoy a purple patch and threw everything at Sligo to put the game beyond their visitors but the men from the west refused to buckle with centres Jack Keegan and Finn Bamber and winger Cathal Finneran all making telling contributions to turn the tide.

Possibly the turning point in the game arrived with an hour on the clock.

Malahide were attacking 10 metres out from the Sligo line and looked to move the ball to the left to try to breach the Sligo cover. Winger Ryan Feehily read the situation brilliantly and picked off the pass and raced out of the 22 before being hauled down outside the home 22. Sligo carried on the attack and although the final pass went astray, the pressure release was obvious and Sligo knew they had given themselves a lifeline as another Malahide try would have left a mountain to climb.

Coaches Paddy Pearson and Jarlath Naughton introduced Tom Gormley, Matthew Earley, Daire Byrne, Darragh Feehily and Philip Carter from the bench and Sligo’s energy levels went up.

It was Sligo’s turn to pile on the pressure and with 70 mins gone the gap was closed to 3 with another converted Brown try, almost a carbon copy of the first.

10 minutes remained with 3 points between two teams, both with their season on the line.

The tension in the ground was palpable. Sligo hunted for one more opportunity to take the win and the try bonus point. The clock ticked on and with 5 minutes remaining Sligo were awarded a penalty on the half way line.

Brown went to the Malahide 22 and Sligo secured the lineout. Sligo probed, but the home defence stood strong until Hubert Gilvarry spotted his chance. A brilliant snipe from the base of a ruck on the 22 brought him to within 10 metres where he sidestepped the covering full back and ducked under the tackle of the covering backrow for a brilliant score, on the right hand side, wrestling back the lead and securing the 4 try bonus point.

The home team again looked to respond and threw the virtual kitchen sink at Sligo.

But Sligo stood firm, and looked to have completed the job with a clearance to touch outside the 22 in the 83rd minute, but the referee indicated that there was still time for a final play.

Malahide again fired everything they had at the visitors but Sligo’s defence was nothing short of heroic. 34 phases of play ensued which saw Sligo push Malahide back from the visiting 22 to back inside the home half before the referee awarded a penalty to the home team.

More drama was to come as Malahide kicked the penalty to the 22 but from the lineout Archie Maclean brilliantly got a fingertip to the Malahide throw and tipped it back on the Sligo side.

Sligo scrambled and Keegan booted to touch to close out an incredible day for the men from the Yeats county.

With one round of matches remaining in the All-Ireland League, Sligo now sit in fourth position in the division 2B table. A bonus point win against visiting Belfast Harlequins on April 15th would guarantee Sligo a spot in the Promotion playoff where they would face UL Bohemians from division 2A.

In the meantime Sligo have another huge day out next Sunday (April 9th) when they travel to the Galway Sportsgrounds to face off against Buccaneers RFC in the Connacht Senior Cup final.

The club have only won the Senior Cup three times in their history so this team will be looking to make their own mark in the annals of Sligo RFC.

The match kicks off at 4 pm at The sportsgrounds.

Sligo; Hubert Gilvarry, Ryan Feehily, Finn Bamber, Jack Keegan, Cathal Finneran, Euan Brown, Brendan Cunningham, Kuba Wojtkowicz, Shane O’Hehir, Jason East (Capt.), Matthew O’Hara, Rob Holian, Archie Maclean, James O’Hehir, Ross Hickey Reps; Tom Gormley, Matthew Earley, Daire Byrne, Darragh Feehily, Philip Carter.