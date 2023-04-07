The Sligo Champion and Castle Dargan team up for new golf tournament

Tournament starting on April 22nd

Joe Monaghan and Michelle Gallagher from Castle Dargan with Paul Deering, Editor of The Sligo Champion and Emma Gallagher, Sports Editor. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Castle Dargan Golf are delighted to announce that they have joined forces with The Sligo Champion for an thrilling and exciting tournament called ‘The Sligo Champion Inter-society Golf Trophy.

This exciting and competitive tournament will be starting on the 22nd of April and will be a four round qualifying tournament which will take place at Castle Dargan Golf Club with the grand final on the 28th of June.

Castle Dargan Golf Course is home to the Premier Parkland Golf Course in The North West of Ireland. Course designer Darren Clarke has woven eighteen beautiful golf holes through majestic trees, natural lakes, burns and around the ancient stone walls and ruins which dominate this romantic landscape.

The competition is open to all companies, societies and clubs, both for men and women. With some great prizes up for grab. Teams of 8, costing only €120 per team. Timesheet available at Castle Dargan Golf Club or email golft@castledargan.com.

This is a great opportunity for societies/club nationwide.

Qualifying round dates are: 22nd April, 6th May, 25th May and10th June. Enter via the coupon in Sligo Champion.

For more information contact the Golf Team on 071 911 8541 or email golf@castledargan.com