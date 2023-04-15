Success for Sligo TKD athletes at Dublin Open

THERE was great success for Sligo TKD athletes taking part at the recent Dublin Open.

The club attended the Dublin Open and were very proud of everyone involved; competitors, umpires, supporters, coaches and families.

“It can be hard for those who come away without a medal but by no means does it mean you did not work hard to prepare and put in fantastic performances.

“It’s all experience that goes to make up resilient individuals and Taekwon-Do practitioners.

“A big well done to all our competitors.

“Calum, Franky, Oona, Arthur, Dylan, Jason and Matthew gained some great experience and as a team, we managed 12 medals from 16 competitors,” the club said.

The medal winners are as follows;

Amelia - Bronze Sparring

Vance - Gold Sparring, Silver Special Technique, Bronze Patterns

Sophie - Bronze Sparring

Abigail - Gold Sparring, Bronze Patterns

Luca - Gold Sparring

Molly - Bronze Patterns

Gouri - Bronze Sparring

Ava - Bronze Sparring

Nancy - Silver Patterns

“A big thank you to the ITA and organising committee for a fantastic event.

“A special thank you to Mr Guckian for providing his live-streaming service from StudioRove.

“It was brilliant to see slow-motion replays and live scores on the stream.”

Sligo TKD said the club looks forward to more successes in the future from its young athletes.