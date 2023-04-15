St Mary’s celebrate victory in U13 Futsal at the Sligo Community Games
Coolaney Girls and Geevagh Boys victorious in the U15 contest
Sligo Champion
Sligo Community Games are busy with various events taking place.
The futsal competitions took place recently and there were great performances from teams across the county.
St Mary’s were celebrating with victory in both the U13 Girls and Boys.
The results from the County Futsal Finals are as follows;
U13 Girls
1st St Mary’s
2nd Coolaney
U13 Boys
1st. St Mary’s
2nd. St Feichins
Futsal U15 Results
U 15 Girls
1st Coolaney
2nd. Castleconnor
U15 Boys
1st Geevagh
2nd. Coolera
Sligo Community Games congratulated all the teams who took part in the futsal contests and said there is an action packed calendar in store with competitions.