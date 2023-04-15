St Mary’s celebrate victory in U13 Futsal at the Sligo Community Games

Coolaney Girls and Geevagh Boys victorious in the U15 contest

Sligo Community Games are busy with various events taking place.

The futsal competitions took place recently and there were great performances from teams across the county.

St Mary’s were celebrating with victory in both the U13 Girls and Boys.

The results from the County Futsal Finals are as follows;

U13 Girls

1st St Mary’s

2nd Coolaney

U13 Boys

1st. St Mary’s

2nd. St Feichins

Futsal U13 Boys and U 13 Girls County Champions St Mary’s

Futsal U15 Results

U 15 Girls

1st Coolaney

2nd. Castleconnor

U15 Boys

1st Geevagh

2nd. Coolera

Sligo Community Games congratulated all the teams who took part in the futsal contests and said there is an action packed calendar in store with competitions.