Strand Celtic claim Frank Kennedy Memorial Cup to end trophy drought

Strand Celtic won their first senior trophy since 2002 as they claimed the Frank Kennedy Memorial Cup with a comfortable 4-1 win over Cartron United at MacSharry Park on Sunday afternoon.

The sides were level at half-time, but the Seasiders pushed on in the second-half and scored three further goals to make the trophy theirs.

Strand, who reached the semi-finals of the Connacht Cup and the last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup, were deserving winners of the Frank Kennedy Memorial Cup, dominating against Cartron in front of a healthy crowd at MacSharry Park on Sunday afternoon.

Conor McKeon, Strand’s free-kick specialist, hit one from distance with seven minutes on the clock, but Ronan Callaghan in the Cartron goals was equal to it.

Strand were putting pressure on Cartron’s rearguard early on, with Leo Doherty causing a whole host of problems.

An inviting cross from Doherty on 9 minutes just needed a touch, but there was too much pace on it for the onrushing Dylan Martin.

Three minutes later, Martin fired wide from Doherty’s cross before Ryan McEnroe’s side should have gone ahead.

Doherty burst through the Cartron defence and was one-on-one with Callaghan in the Cartron goals.

Cartron’s defenders rushed back to try put a stop to Doherty’s run, but Callaghan did well to block the shot with his legs.

Doherty sent his effort from the left straight at Callaghan on 29 minutes, but Strand went in front 10 minutes later.

Doherty had worked his way into the box with Callaghan forcing him wide, Doherty held onto possession and managed to get a cross in for Dylan Martin to fire in.

A well deserved lead for Strand, but Cartron were back in it on 44 minutes as Steven Patton found the net.

That goal on the cusp of half-time probably changed the team talk at the break for both managers, and Cartron were first to create a chance after the restart as Ryan Lynch’s volley was well held by Conor O’Mahony in the Strand goals.

Two good saves from Callaghan denied Strand a second, but you sensed that it was coming as Strand had really turned it up a notch.

A fantastic finish from Leo Doherty on 64 minutes put Strand ahead again, and deservedly so.

Patton got on the end of Lynch’s through ball but his shot was wide, before Strand added another.

It was 3-1 on 67 minutes as Aaron O’Boyle struck to create distance between the sides coming into the closing 20 minutes.

A speculative effort from Barry O’Mahony touched off the bar before going over, but Strand did get a fourth with two minutes to go when substitute Danny Gray Harrigan got in on the action.

Cartron United starting 11: Ronan Callaghan, Nathan Hargadon, Jake Hargadon, Stephen Crossan, Brendan Fitzsimons, Stephen Keenan, Ryan Lynch, Colin Feehily, Ryan Hargadon, Steven Patton, Enda McGowan.

Strand Celtic starting 11: Conor O’Mahony, Max Stafford, Caoilte Brannigan, Conor McDonagh, Shane McCallion, Barry O’Mahony, JJ McGowan, Conor McKeon, Dylan Martin, Aaron O’Boyle, Leo Doherty.

Referee: Owen McLoughlin.