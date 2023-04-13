Strand Celtic aiming to go one better than last year by reaching Connacht Cup semi-final

Caoilte Brannigan in action for Strand Celtic in their last Connacht Cup outing against Colga. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Strand Celtic are aiming to go one step further than last year in the Connacht Cup, hoping to reach the semi-finals of the cup competition.

Strand reached the quarter-finals of the cup last year, but were beaten by a strong Athenry squad.

The Seasiders’ journey here hasn’t been a straightforward one, either.

Initially knocked out in the third round by Castlerea on penalties, Strand were then reinstated when it was found that Castlerea had fielded an ineligible player.

It was in fact an anonymous tip-off that alerted Strand to the fact that a player had played for Castlerea while registered with a team in a different county.

They still don’t know the identity of the anonymous person who gave them the tip-off, but they are grateful as their subsequent complaint resulted in their reinstatement in the cup.

They then went on to beat both Renmore and Colga to reach this stage of the competition.

Strand have a full squad to choose from, bar ‘a couple of niggles’ according to manager Ryan McEnroe.

Fiachra Cogan will be out for some time having broken his leg in the last league outing against St John’s.

One could argue that the draw has been kind to Strand, who have avoided the province’s heavy hitters so far, with this weekend’s opponents currently playing in the second division in Roscommon.

They have come up against some good sides, and Cloonfad are no different.

McEnroe said: “It’s a big game for them as well, I don’t think they’ve got this far before.

We got to the quarter-final last year and lost to Athenry, so same stage this year just hope we go on and get to the semi-final and push on.

“We did alright in the FAI Junior Cup, got to the last 32, lost to Regional.

“We were in the third round of the Connacht Cup and lost to Castlerea on penalties, got a call about two days later about an illegal player playing so we appealed and we got put back in.

“Colga were decent, Renmore are good and Castlerea were too but we’ve avoided the Castlebars, the Athenrys, the Salthills, the Westports, Ballina Town, the three teams left are Athenry, Mervue and Castlebar. At some stage, you have to come up against one of these and we will if we get through Sunday.”

McEnroe is hopeful that a big crowd will travel to cheer on Strand, who are generally well supported, particularly as Cloonfad is just over an hour away.

He said: “We generally get good crowds out to games, especially cup games so hopefully we can get a good crowd. It’s about an hour away so hopefully it’s not too far for people to travel. They’ll have a big crowd out for it as well. It’s a big game for them.”

Strand have only played 15 league games, six fewer than some teams in the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League due to their cup runs.

It’s likely the end of the campaign will be hectic, and even more so if they go further in the cup, but they don’t mind.

“The FAI Junior Cup put us back a load of games, we’re six games behind other teams, it’ll probably be hectic until the end of the season with Wednesday and Sunday games until we’re caught up but look we don’t mind.”

Strand Celtic travel to Roscommon on Sunday to take on Cloonfad in the Connacht Junior Cup quarter-final, kick off is 2pm.