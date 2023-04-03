Sligo Rovers will be ready for busy weekend of games, says manager John Russell

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell says his side will be ready for the double game week having suffered a disappointing defeat to the league leaders Bohemians at The Showgrounds on Saturday evening.

Rovers created 15 opportunities on the night, but only one of those was on target.

And, what was arguably their best chance to equalise came when goalkeeper Luke McNicholas volleyed wide from a corner.

James Talbot in the Bohs goals was probably the slightly busier of the two goalkeepers in the first-half, but Rovers didn’t do enough to trouble him

Russell said afterwards: “Disappointed to lose the game, we knew it was going to be a tough encounter, Bohs ave been flying it, a lot of wins on the board so we knew it was going to be difficult.

“When I look at the game now, I’m disappointed to concede a set play late on. I felt we had the better of the play.

“We didn’t create a huge amount in terms of working their goalkeeper but in terms of possession.

“It was a scrappy game, wasn’t much between the sides, a draw probably would have been a fair result so disappointing to come away with nothing. There wasn’t a huge amount in the game.

“We had a couple of combinations down the right with Frank and Bogdan and Fabrice, we showed some good glimpses but ultimately we didn’t work the keeper enough and it was a game of few chances and these games can be decided by a set play and unfortunately we were on the wrong end of it.”

The hosts did work hard, and it was difficult to criticise the Bit O’Red who worked hard on the night.

Defender John Mahon in particular did well to hold off Jonathan Afolabi who was causing problems up front.

“He did (do well). We knew that they’d go direct up to Afolabi, he’s a handful, he’s a strong boy.

“He ran the channels really well for them tonight and he caused some problems.”

Conceding from a corner was a particular source of frustration for Russell, as it’s something they have worked hard to try and avoid.

Rovers conceded from a corner against Derry City, and Cork City.

“It’s really disappointing. It’s three games in a row now (conceded from a corner).

“We’ve worked so hard on it. From our end, we’ve got to try and put the ball in the back of the net.

“We’ve got to work the keeper, we’re at home, we want to be winning games.

“We’re disappointed but I can’t fault the effort of the players.

“They kept going right until the end and we just have to dust ourselves down. We’ve two games this week.”

Goalkeeper Luke McNicholas hit a sweet strike late on, but his volley was wide of the mark.

“It dropped down nicely for him. We’ve seen it over the years with keepers coming up and scoring, it did fall nicely for him.

“Probably one or two chances before that, Bogdan put a nice ball over the top for Max, it would have been a nice goal if he could finish it but it wasn’t to be tonight for us.”

Rovers play six games in April, with Saturday’s defeat the first of those.

They have two games this weekend, away to Dundalk on Good Friday followed by a trip to Tolka Park on Monday to take on Shelbourne.

Of the trip to Oriel Park, Russell said: “Tough venue to go to. Right now, everyone is disappointed but we’ll be ready next weekend.”