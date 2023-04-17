Sligo Rovers’ wait for a clean sheet continues after draw with Drogheda United

Sligo Rovers are still waiting for their first clean sheet of the season, after they came from behind to share the spoils with Drogheda United at The Showgrounds on Saturday night.

Ryan Brennan gave the visitors the lead on 52 minutes, before Max Mata scored his 7th of the season 10 minutes later to ensure his side got a point.

Manager John Russell made two changes to the side that was beaten by Shelbourne at Tolka Park last Monday night.

Reece Hutchinson came back into the starting 11 as Daniel Lafferty dropped to the bench, while Stefan Radosavljevic replaced the injured Bogdan Vastsuk.

Johan Brannefalk returned to the bench after picking up an ankle injury in the draw against Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Drogs goalkeeper Colin McCabe had to palm Hutchinson’s cross over the bar on six minutes after he was played in by Will Fitzgerald.

It was a tame first half in terms of entertainment as the rain poured down on The Showgrounds.

Kevin Doherty’s side created their first real opportunity before the half hour mark as Brennan found Dylan Grimes, but the 25-year-old couldn’t keep his header down.

Defender Nando Pijnaker should have done better from Greg Bolger’s corner, but the New Zealand international could only direct his header back towards his captain.

Rovers’ failure to keep a single clean sheet in their opening nine games has been a source of frustration for manager John Russell, and the wait for a clean sheet has now been stretched to ten games after Drogs scored with 52 minutes played.

Brennan poked home from close range after the Bit O’Red failed to clear their lines, a poor goal to concede from Rovers’ point of view.

Russell made a couple of changes on the hour mark to try and add fresh legs, as a win was desperately sought following the disappointing defeat to Shels last week.

Niall Morahan and Kailin Barlow came on Stefan Radosavljevic and Lukas Browning.

The changes did give Rovers an extra impetus, and they were back on level terms on 63 minutes.

A lovely ball from Hutchinson on the goal-line found its way to Mata who nodded past McCabe to score his seventh league goal of the season, ensuring he stays at the top of the goal-scoring charts for another week.

Brannefalk returned to action with 76 minutes played, replacing Frank Liivak who has been the stand-in right back since the Swede suffered that ankle injury.

It was a positive sight on what was a difficult night, after Brannefalk’s fantastic start to the campaign for Rovers.

A shot from Barlow on 85 minutes sailed over McCabe’s bar, and both sides were trying to find a late winner, but the conditions didn’t help.

Grimes tried his luck from 30 yards with seconds left on the clock, but Luke McNicholas wasn’t troubled in the Rovers goals.

In the end, neither side could find a late winner and so it was a share of the spoils on a dreadful night at The Showgrounds.

Rovers are at home again next weekend as they take on the league’s bottom side UCD.

Andy Myler’s side have picked up five points this season, but Rovers have slipped to sixth place in the table after one win in five.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Frank Liivak (Johan Brannefalk 78), John Mahon, Nando Pijnaker, Reece Hutchinson; Greg Bolger, Lukas Browning (Niall Morahan 58); Fabrice Hartmann, Will Fitzgerald; Stefan Radosavljevic (Kailin Barlow 58); Max Mata.

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe; Elicha Ahui, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Conor Keeley, Jarlath Jones; Ryan Brennan, Gary Deegan; Dayle Rooney, Darragh Markey (Luke Heeney 80); Dylan Grimes; Fred Draper (Michael Leddy 79).

Referee: Arnold Hunter.