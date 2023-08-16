Sligo Rovers to take on Treaty United in friendly this week

Sligo Rovers will take on First Division side Treaty United in a friendly at The Showgrounds on Thursday evening.

John Russell’s side have no game this weekend as a result of their early FAI Cup exit, and so it’s a weekend off for the Bit O’Red.

But Russell is putting the break to good use.

A number of players such as Fabrice Hartmann, Karl O’Sullivan, Garry Buckley and Reece Hutchinson are returning from injury and this game gives Russell a chance to get some valuable match practice for his players.

The game takes place at 7pm at The Showgrounds, and admission is €5.