Sligo Rovers to provide female players with free sanitary products, with club no longer using white shorts for women’s teams

Sligo Rovers will now provide all of the club’s female teams with free sanitary products at all training sessions and games on an ongoing basis.

The club will also ensure no women’s team will use white shorts going forward.

It follows moves by several sporting organisations who have opted against white shorts for female players who may have concerns about wearing white shorts when menstruating.

The English women’s side have made the switch from white shorts to blue, while the all-white dress code at Wimbledon has also been relaxed to allow female players to wear coloured undershorts.

The Irish women’s team, however, will continue to wear white shorts following consultation between the FAI and the players.

Sligo Rovers said: “The club have a duty of care to all players and staff and this important step for our women’s teams at the club will see sanitary products included as part of each team’s equipment which will be placed in a private location for players and staff to access if and when required.

“Sligo Rovers currently have around seventy female players and staff within the club and today’s announcement will see products initially sponsored by Healthwise Pharmacy on Holborn Hill in Sligo Town and then provided by the club for the remainder of this season and beyond. New partners may come on board in the future and any interested parties can contact the club.”

The Bit O’ Red recently appointed Elaine Crossan as senior women’s team Player Liaison Officer and Crossan speaks of the importance of today’s announcement.

“First of all, we would like to thank Healthwise Pharmacy for partnering with us by providing essential products for all the women’s teams at the club from senior to academy.

“This is a great initiative, set up to provide extra support to all female players. As a club we have a duty of care to all female players and feel this is a massive step going forward.”

Aisling Watters, coach of the club’s Under 17 team added: “I am delighted to hear Healthwise Pharmacy has come on board to supply such important products for not only all female players at Sligo Rovers but also female staff and supporters.

"From all at the Under 17 Sligo Rovers women’s team, we really appreciate this initiative and we thank the club and Healthwise for organising it.”

As a club, Sligo Rovers believe period products should be available to all female players, staff and supporters (sanitary products have been located in the club’s female toilets for the past number of seasons) at no extra cost to them, just like toilet rolls and soap.

Jason Duffy from Healthwise Pharmacy said: “We are delighted to be involved in this wonderful new initiative for all the female players at Sligo Rovers.

‘’We wish all the club all the best for the rest of the season”.

Sligo Rovers are keen to keep enhancing the women’s game in the region and we want to offer all female players a safe and positive environment to come and play football at a national level.

Since the formation of our the club’s senior women’s team in 2022, the North-West region has been extremely supportive.

As part of the club’s continued awareness programme, the senior women’s team away kit for 2023 will see the team use black shorts instead of the usual white shorts and no women’s team at the club will use white shorts going forward.