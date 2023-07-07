Sligo Rovers suffer heartbreak in additional time as Derry score late penalty to win

Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Luke McNicholas saved one penalty, but he couldn't do anything about the second. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile.

A late, late Will Patching penalty broke Sligo Rovers’ hearts at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday night, as the Bit O’Red were undone at the death.

It looked as though Rovers had picked up a hard earned point on the road with a hard-working performance.

But Neil Doyle pointed to the spot late in additional time, with Patching putting it past Luke McNicholas after the Rovers ‘keeper had saved one minutes earlier by Ben Doherty.

Derry took the lead through Jamie McGonigle in the first half, with Danny Lafferty equalising minutes later against his hometown club.

After what felt like another re-set last week with a win over Bohemians, John Russell’s side travelled to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium looking to record back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

With just one win in their last five games, Ruaidhri Higgins’ side had slipped to fourth place in the table.

The Bit O’Red were sat in seventh, and would have been keen to get three points to close the gap on Shelbourne in sixth place.

Russell made just one change to the side that beat Bohs last week, with Frank Liivak coming into the team in place of the suspended Kailin Barlow.

Derry’s new signing Paul McMullan made his first start, while striker Danny Mullen started this game on the bench having just joined.

Meetings between the two sides so far this season have been entertaining encounters, with a dramatic 1-1 game at the Ryan McBride Brandywell earlier in the season, and a 1-0 win for Rovers in their last meeting at The Showgrounds.

The visitors started well, creating a couple of half chances early on.

Will Fitzgerald’s cross was well held by Brian Maher on three minutes, while Stefan Radosavljevic’s dipping free-kick on six minutes was just off target.

A vital interception from Lafferty on eight minutes denied the hosts an opener after Cameron Dummigan threaded the ball through for McGonigle.

Seconds later, the ground filled with the sound of a collective ‘oooh’ as Ben Doherty’s shot from distance was just over the crossbar after he was set up by Michael Duffy.

Radosavljevic was again tormenting the Derry defence on 22 minutes, this time as his shot from the left just curled past the far post, with Maher looking beaten had it been on target.

Nando Pijnaker nodded wide from Johan Brannefalk’s free-kick, before McMullan’s cross was just headed over by McGonigle.

Two minutes later, the hosts went ahead.

Brandon Kavanagh spotted the run of McGonigle into the Rovers box, and slipped him through.

The ball in drew Luke McNicholas off his line, with McGonigle slotting home for his third of the season.

Ten minutes later, the Bit O’Red were back in this game.

A brilliant ball from Niall Morahan found Lafferty bursting down the left, with the Derry native and former player drilling past Maher to level the scoring.

Rovers were somewhat fortunate to still have 11 men on the pitch just before half-time when Nando Pijnaker took down Doherty on the edge of the box, in what the home side felt was a last man challenge.

But, referee Neil Doyle brandished a yellow card, much to the dismay of the home support.

And the resulting free-kick from Kavanagh was close, but skimmed the crossbar as it went over.

John Russell was forced into his first change of the evening on 67 minutes when goalscorer Danny Lafferty went down injured, with David Cawley coming on in his place.

Will Fitzgerald tucked into the left back position, with Reece Hutchinson still out through injury.

Higgins made three changes of his own in the second half, and Will Patching almost scored shortly after his introduction, but the former Dundalk man drilled his shot wide from distance.

Patching then curled one over from the right just three minutes later, as the Candystripes started applying pressure on the Rovers rearguard.

The home fans thought they had the winner on 81 minutes, but Doherty’s superb strike struck the inside of the post and came out again.

Seconds later, referee Neil Doyle pointed to the spot after John Mahon’s hand hit Doherty’s strike.

Doherty himself took the penalty, and Luke McNicholas saved it well, and saved the follow up to keep Rovers in the game.

The closing stages were nervy for Rovers, as Derry were piling forward to try and find a late winner.

Under 19 player Conor Campbell came on for his debut in additional time, replacing Stefan Radosavljevic.

The hosts were throwing everything at it, and eventually they found a breakthrough in the 95th minute.

A second penalty was awarded in injury time, and this time Patching made no mistake, beating McNicholas to give Derry the winner late on.

It’s a tough defeat to take for Rovers who battled hard and deserved something from this game.

Up next, they take on Cork City at The Showgrounds on Saturday night.

Derry City: Brian Maher, Ben Doherty, Cameron McJannett, Mark Connolly (Shane McEleney, 85), Ronan Boyce, Michael Duffy, Cameron Dummigan (Cian Kavanagh, 85), Sadou Diallo (Patrick McEleney, 68), Brandon Kavanagh (Will Patching, 64), Paul McMullan, Jamie McGonigle (Danny Mullen, 64).

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas, Johan Brannefalk, John Mahon, Nando Piknaker, Danny Lafferty (David Cawley, 67), Frank Liivak, Greg Bolger (Lukas Browning, 78), Niall Morahan, Will Fitzgerald, Stefan Radosavljevic (Conor Campbell, 93), Max Mata.

Referee: Neil Doyle.