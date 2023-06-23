Sligo Rovers stunned as league’s bottom side UCD come from behind to win

Sligo Rovers’ miserable form continued on Friday night as the Bit O’Red were beaten by the league’s bottom side UCD at the Belfield Town.

It’s an embarrassing defeat for a Sligo Rovers side who had hoped to kickstart the second half of the season with a win over a struggling Students side.

But Rovers went home with nothing, and could be in big bother unless their form picks up.

John Russell’s side came into this game desperate for points after a torrid run prior to the mid-season break.

Rovers recorded just one win in their last six, losing five of those six games.

But, they did close out the first half of the season with a 1-1 draw against Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

The mid-season break will have been useful for Rovers, who have been struggling with injuries in recent weeks.

Rovers’ top scorer Max Mata had also not scored in his last five appearances for the Bit O’Red.

The Bit O’Red’s form has seen them drop as low as eighth in the table, two points ahead of Cork City who occupied ninth going into Friday’s games.

Given the fact that UCD had picked up just six points so far this season, Rovers would have been expected to win this game.

But, Russell’s side made hard work of their three points in their first visit this season.

Max Mata, Nando Pijnaker and Stefan Radosavljevic all returned from international action with New Zealand and the Faroe Islands respectively, and started on Friday night.

Rovers were on their game from the very started, putting pressure on the UCD rearguard from kick-off.

A dangerous cross in from Will Fitzgerald, looking for Mata, was just too close to Kian Moore in the UCD goals.

Seconds later, Radosavljevic’s cross from the goal-line was well collected by Moore, with UCD camped in their own half for periods.

Former Derry man Fitzgerald held onto possession on the left for Rovers, working his way past a couple of UCD players before getting the cross away.

The cross didn’t quite fall right for Mata, who had to try to hook it goalwards, his effort sailing over the bar.

Kian Moore was breathing a sigh of relief on 14 minutes when he initially dropped Danny Lafferty’s cross, but the 20-year-old was quick off his line to gather the loose ball.

Rovers could have been ahead on 15 minutes, but Radosavljevic’s ball for Mata through the defence had too much on it.

And, the Faroese international was in a good position on 22 minutes to put Rovers ahead, but the 22-year-old missed the header from the cross inside the box.

But, from that corner, the Bit O’Red went ahead. Brannefalk’s corner was headed back into the middle by John Mahon.

Captain David Cawley was on hand to poke it in, but the shot from close range took a fairly hefty deflection which took it into the net.

It was a scrappy goal, but they all count.

It was almost 2-0 on 38 minutes. Cawley slipped the ball through for Mata, but the sting was taken out of the pass with a slight deflection, with Mata unable to create the power the shot needed.

Mata, looking for his tenth goal of the season, was working hard to try and find that goal.

The New Zealand international couldn’t keep his header down from Johan Brannefalk’s cross early in the second half as Rovers looked to extend their lead.

Goalkeeper Luke McNicholas, largely a bystander in the first-half, was called into action nine minutes into the second half.

A powerful effort from Jake Doyle had plenty of pace on it, and McNicholas leapt off his line to force the shot wide.

A superb interception from Nando Pijnaker inside the Rovers box denied Danu Kinsella-Bishop the chance to test Luke McNicholas, after the 21-year-old forced his way through on goal.

But, Rovers were left red-faced after UCD equalised courtesy of a freak goal.

Danny Lafferty left the ball for his goalkeeper to clear, with Sammy Clarke breathing down his neck.

The Rovers netminder made the clearance, but hit it straight into the face of Clarke, with the ball then making its way into the net for 1-1.

If ever a goal summed up the Bit O’Red’s season.

The visitors had to dig deep to try and find a winner.

Max Mata glanced a header wide, but it was the hosts who were celebrating on 86 minutes.

A superbly executed free-kick from Alex Nolan was nodded into the net by Jake Doyle with an excellent header to give UCD the lead.

A brilliant one handed save from Kian Moore in 88 minutes denied Rovers an equaliser with Mata powerfully nodding goalwards from Brannefalk’s free-kick.

Rovers couldn’t find a late equaliser, and have won just once in their last eight games.

Russell’s side are back in action again on Friday night, when Bohemians come to town.

UCD: Kian Moore, Daniel Babb, Adam Wells, Jack Keaney, Evan Osam, Alex Nolan, Luke O’Regan (Danu Kinsella Bishop, 62), Michael Gallagher (Sammy Clarke, 73), Brendan Barr, Daniel Norris (Harvey O’Brien, 88), Jake Doyle.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas, Johan Brannefalk, John Mahon, Nando Pijnaker, Danny Lafferty, David Cawley (Greg Bolger, 67), Niall Morahan (Kailin Barlow, 75), Lukas Browning, Stefan Radosavljevic (Frank Liivak, 60), Max Mata, Will Fitzgerald.

Referee: Adriano Reale.