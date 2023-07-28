Sligo Rovers squander two-goal lead as Drogheda come from behind to draw

Sligo Rovers squandered a two goal lead at Weavers Park on Friday night as Drogheda United came from behind to draw.

Rovers took a first half lead through Stefan Radosavljevic, and an own goal made it 2-0 early in the second half.

Two goals in ten minutes in the second half saw Drogheda earn a draw against Rovers, a disappointing result from Russell’s side.

The pressure was on the Bit O’Red coming into this tie against Kevin Doherty’s side, particularly after Rovers’ defeat to the same opposition in the FAI Cup last weekend.

Russell’s side were four points ahead of Drogheda coming into tonight’s game, and needed a win to ensure they pulled further away from the relegation play-off places.

Danny Lafferty missed this one as he begins a six game suspension following his red card in the cup tie, while Will Fitzgerald is likely to be out for several weeks.

With Reece Hutchinson also sidelined, Russell was forced into playing Niall Morahan at left-back. Morahan has played centre-back, right-back and midfield this season.

Lukas Browning came into the team alongside David Cawley, who captained the side in his 300th competitive appearance for the club.

Down to the bare bones, Russell’s bench consisted of four youth players, with Portuguese striker Pedro Martelo also on the bench.

Garry Buckley returned to action last weekend for the first time since an ACL injury last year, and was on the bench again, while James Finnerty also returned to the bench having made just one appearance this season.

An early interception from Luke Heeney cut out a Max Mata ball that was aiming to hit the feet of Stefan Radosavljevic with just seconds on the clock.

Rovers were applying the pressure early on, and a good move down the right had the Drogheda rearguard sweating.

Johan Brannefalk found Barlow down the right, and the Sligo native took a shot at goal. Goalkeeper Andrew Wogan parried the shot, with Emmanuel Adegboyega on hand to fully clear the danger with Radosavljevic lurking nearby.

The hosts felt like they should have taken the lead on 18 minutes when Darragh Noone’s ball was flicked on by Kyle Robinson.

The Rovers defence failed to clear, and Adegboyega fired over from close range in a crowded box.

On 24 minutes, the visitors went ahead. Barlow from the right found Cawley with a lovely ball. Cawley drove forward and at an awkward angle fired at goal, with Drogs thanking the crossbar for keeping it out.

Luckily for Rovers, Radosavljevic was closeby to fire home the rebound to put Rovers ahead.

Just before half-time, Drogs felt they should have had a penalty when Luke McNicholas caught former Rovers man Noone in the box as he made the clearance, but referee Paul McLaughlin was happy there was nothing illegal in it.

Russell made two changes at half time, with John Mahon replaced by Garry Buckley and Barlow replaced by Frank Liivak.

Estonian Liivak made his presence known within seconds, picking up a booking early on in his introduction.

Drogheda looked a far cry from the side that beat Rovers last week, and that was evident on 59 minutes when Rovers doubled their lead.

Brannefalk’s free-kick from wide on the right was headed into his own net by Conor Keeley, doubling Rovers’ lead.

A superb stop from McNicholas seconds later denied Darragh Markey from close range as Drogs tried to figure out a way back into this game.

A calamitous mix-up in defence gifted Drogs one back on 68 minutes with Adam Foley poking past McNicholas to make it 2-1.

That goal gave the hosts pep in their step, and it was clear they were hungry for another.

Rovers were struggling defensively to contain the Louth side, and ten minutes after conceding the first, Rovers conceded a second.

Foley’s cross was headed across goal by Davis, with Rooney well positioned to nod in past McNicholas for 2-2.

The momentum was with Drogheda, and while Rovers created a half chance through Pijnaker, Drogheda were looking the most likely to score.

Another good stop from McNicholas denied Davis, as Rovers desperately clung on.

Shrewsbury manager Matt Taylor was an interested spectator at Weavers Park, as the former West Ham player was understood to be watching a couple of Rovers players.

Rovers had some defending to do late on as Drogheda pushed for a winner, and in the end held out for a point.

It’s a disappointing result, particularly considering they were 2-0 up.

Next up, the Bit O’Red host St Patrick’s Athletic. That game will be live on RTE, and is on Friday night at The Showgrounds instead of the usual Saturday.

Drogheda United: Andrew Wogan, Evan Weir, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Conor Keeley, Luke Heeney, Gary Deegan, Darragh Markey, Darragh Noone (Aaron McNally, 64), Dayle Rooney, Kyle Robinson (Warren Davis, 64), Adam Foley.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas, Johan Brannefalk, Nando Pijnaker, John Mahon (Garry Buckley, 46), Niall Morahan, David Cawley ((James Finnerty, 96), Lukas Browning, Greg Bolger, Kailin Barlow (Frank Liivak, 46), Stefan Radosavljevic (Pedro Martelo, 74), Max Mata.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.