Sligo Rovers put to the sword by dominant Shelbourne

Sligo Rovers 0-3 Shelbourne

Sligo Rovers lost their second consecutive game as Jack Moylan scored a hat-trick to extend Shelbourne’s unbeaten streak to eight games.

Moylan netted twice in the first-half, adding a third through a penalty in the second-half as the Dubliners completely dominated proceedings as Rovers struggled to cause any problems for their opponents in a performance that they will want to forget.

John Russell’s side came into this fixture desperately seeking a run of form.

Inconsistency has been the trend this campaign for the Bit O’Red, who have only kept one clean sheet and are still searching for back-to-back wins.

With two wins, two defeats and a draw in their last five, Rovers’ form has left a lot to be desired.

Rovers’ case wasn’t helped this evening by injuries. The league’s leading goalscorer Max Mata missed out through injury, with playmaker Fabrice Hartmann also forced to miss out.

The bench consisted of only seven players, including two goalkeepers and two teenagers.

They knew that Shelbourne would be a tough game, with Damien Duff’s men one of the league’s form teams.

Unbeaten in their last seven league games prior to tonight, the Dubliners have a bit of a buzz about them this season and you can see why.

Just nine minutes had elapsed when the home fans were celebrating.

After lovely intricate play, the effort from Matty Smith was blocked before Moylan fired in the rebound after being heavily involved in the build-up.

Shels captain Luke Byrne intercepted a fabulous cross from Stefan Radosavljevic following Greg Bolger’s through ball.

The visitors were appealing for a penalty on 23 minutes after JR Wilson appeared to be pushed in the box, while Rovers themselves had claims waved away as Frank Liivak went down in the box.

Moylan set up Evan Caffrey on 35 minutes, but the effort had too much height to trouble Luke McNicholas.

The large travelling support were celebrating again on 40 minutes as their side doubled their lead.

Rovers failed to deal with a corner, which took a touch off Lukas Browning and fell nicely for Moylan who tapped home to get his side’s second of the evening.

Rovers game themselves a tough task for the second half, but Bogdan Vastsuk did create an opening early after the restart.

The Estonian international weaved his way through the Bit O’Red defence, but dragged his effort wide in the end.

Whatever hope Rovers had was dashed in the 65th minute when Neil Doyle pointed to the spot.

Moylan was dragged down in the box by Johan Brannefalk, and Moylan himself scored the penalty for his hat-trick and Shels’ third of the evening.

The sizeable travelling support were in full voice again, although a number reportedly missed the game after their bus broke down on the way to Sligo.

Rovers failed to trouble Conor Kearns in the Shels goals in the second half, with a hopeful Kailin Barlow free-kick from range as close as the Bit O’Red game to causing Kearns a moment’s worry.

Shels completely controlled this encounter, and were comfortable throughout against a Rovers side that looked completely off-colour.

The lack of chances created will be of huge concern for manager John Russell, who looks likely to come up against his former boss Liam Buckley next week, as the former Rovers manager is taking charge of Cork City at present until they replace Colin Healy.

Next week’s game against City is now huge for Rovers who have won just five games this season.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas, Johan Brannefalk, Daniel Lafferty, Nando Pijnaker, Reece Hutchinson, Frank Liivak (Owen Elding, 88), Lukas Browning, Greg Bolger, Will Fitzgerald, Stefan Radosavljevic, Bogdan Vastsuk (Kailin Barlow, 63).

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns, JR Wilson, Luke Byrne, Shane Griffin, Tyreke Wilson, Shane Farrell, Jonathan Lunney (Brian McManus, 88), Mark Coyle (Jad Hakiki, 68), Evan Caffrey, Jack Moylan (Gbemi Arubi, 80), Matty Smith.

Referee: Neil Doyle.