Sligo Rovers pass tough test of character but are left confused by refereeing decisions in Derry game

Sligo Rovers' John Russell and Ryan Casey issue instructions to players during a break in play. Pic: Carl Brennan.

John Russell cut a relieved figure at full-time at The Showgrounds on Saturday evening as his side passed what he called ‘a test of character’ to beat league leaders Derry City at home.

That win over the Candystripes put an end to a three game losing streak for the Bit O’Red, a run in which they hadn’t scored a goal.

Rovers had lost four of their last five games, and the win over the league leaders gives them the perfect bounce ahead of a double game weekend in which Russell’s side take on both Bohs and Shamrock Rovers.

“It was important,” Russell said afterwards.

“We needed to stop that (run). It was a tough period.

“I’ve seen enough from this group since the start of the season in different games and moments.

“Tonight was a big test of our character and we’ve shown that, we can bounce into the weekend and try and get a few bodies back for the game against Bohs. We know it will be a tough one.”

Rovers went ahead after just four minutes, a change in fortune having been the ones to concede early on numerous occasions this season.

“That was really pleasing. We wanted to start on the front foot, to go ahead in the game in this league it’s so important to get that first goal.

“We’ve probably been on the wrong end of it in a lot of games and you’re coming from behind, it was nice to take the lead.”

After a tough few weeks on the pitch, Russell praised his side’s character.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ men were unbeaten on the road prior to Saturday’s visit to The Showgrounds.

They had won four of their last five games and were looking to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points.

“I’m delighted,” Russell added. “Some performance from the players, it was backs to the wall there in the second half when we went down to ten men but we showed real energy, real hunger and desire, everything you want in your team.

“The character of the group to come into this game playing the league leaders after three defeats, people questioning the group.

“We spoke a lot and we trained well this week but you have to do your talking on the pitch and I felt the players did that.”

Russell demanded a response from his players after the poor defeat to Cork City at Turner’s Cross the previous Friday.

He certainly got that.

Read more Sligo Rovers end losing streak with victory over league leaders Derry City

“I did. I’m so proud of the players, that winning feeling, you can’t beat it.

“Things went against us, but it was really good to get ahead early in the game.

“We were carrying a few injuries, a few lads were carrying knocks in the game and they fought through the 90 minutes.

“I felt they should have had a man sent off, for me it’s a straight red, we don’t get it and then all of a sudden we go down to ten men.

“A couple of decisions I felt were disappointing but ultimately the lads dug in, showed tremendous character.

“We’re delighted to get the three points.”

When asked about John Mahon’s dismissal, Russell was still unsure why the second yellow card was handed out.

The Rovers boss was, however, dumbfounded that Sadou Diallo remained on the pitch after a rash challenge on Greg Bolger.

The Derry midfielder was only handed a yellow for that tackle, and was lucky to escape a second booking when he pulled Kailin Barlow back.

“No, I didn’t see it. It was a breaking ball in the middle of the park and John was coming out, we were on the attack and all of a sudden it’s brought back for a second yellow, we don’t know what happened.

“In terms of their player, it’s reckless, he’s off the ground, two feet.

“Greg had to come off two minutes later.

“How he stayed on the pitch, I don’t know.”

Even down to ten men, with Niall Morahan moving into centre-back from right-back, Rovers were superb and didn’t give Derry City too many chances.

Any crosses that came in were well handled by the back four and goalkeeper Luke McNicholas.

“The shape was really good, defensively, the work-rate, the distances between the units, the communication, tracking runs, getting blocks and even getting out crosses and any of the ones that came in, Luke came out and caught them.

“Nando, John, Danny Lafferty when he came on, Niall Morahan when he played centre-back, to a man, they won their headers, they got to second balls, their work rate was brilliant.

“Hopefully that will stand to the group going forward.”

Both Bolger and Nando Pijnaker were forced off with injuries, while John Mahon will miss this Friday’s game against Bohs through suspension.

Rovers are already missing a number of players through injury, and are short on numbers defensively.

“It doesn’t help (injuries). John has obviously got a red card tonight, coming into a two game weekend down bodies, we’ll have to try and get a few more back.”