Sligo Rovers manager Steve Feeney itching to get back to competitive action after lengthy break

Ten weeks since they last lined out for a league game, Sligo Rovers are back in League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division action this weekend after what was a lengthy break.

Rovers participated in the Avenir Sports All Island Cup, but their involvement came to an end on July 2nd after Steve Feeney’s side did not advance from the group stages.

The league’s lengthy break was due to the Women’s World Cup taking place, and it meant that teams have almost had to go back into pre-season to try and prepare for the league’s return.

This Saturday, Rovers travel to Athlone to take on Athlone Town, who are now under the management of former League of Ireland player Ciaran Kilduff.

Manager Steve Feeney said: “Looking forward to getting back into the games. It was a long break. We tried to get the balance right of giving the girls a break from it, after a long spell from January until then. I think we’re all itching to get back into competitive games and see how we can do.”

And like many, the Rovers boss feels that the break was too long.

Several Rovers players have picked up niggly injuries since returning to training after the break.

“In hindsight, and after going through it, it probably is a bit long,” Feeney conceded.

“We basically tried to work it that we gave the girls a couple of week’s break from the group sessions, and they were doing their own sessions with the group.

“Then they were trying to pick it back up with the group, and we found since we’ve come back that we’ve picked up a few injuries which is probably from girls’ bodies not dealing with the break right or getting the balance wrong with rest and getting them back into it.

“It’s definitely impacted us in a negative way in terms of injuries, it’ll be interesting to see how teams react when we get into competitive games.”

The Bit O’Red travelled to Limerick over the weekend to take on Treaty United in a friendly.

Rovers were beaten, but the result was irrelevant as Feeney was keen to get minutes into players ahead of their league game against Athlone on Saturday.

“You don’t want the girls going into the game this week having not played, even 60 or 70 minutes or a full game before they go.

“Then you’re asking them to go and play a game and hit the standards that they have set so it was important to get a good run out against Treaty.

“That was a chance as well with the journey to get the girls together and get a bit of bonding as well.

“It was a worthwhile exercise and hopefully we’ll see the fruits of that over the next while in terms of performances and that.”

A number of players have departed Feeney’s squad since the break, with Orna O’Dowd and Amy Mahon among the players to have left.

Feeney has brought in reinforcements in Caoimhe O’Reilly, and one more.

“We brought in Caoimhe O’Reilly, an experienced keeper who’s been in England the last few years but has played in the league here before in a couple of cup finals with Castlebar when she was young.

“We’ve brought in one more as well who hasn’t been announced yet but she has played in the league before and has played up north.

“We tried to add a bit of experience as well to add to the young players that we have. We just felt we needed a bit more experience.”

Rovers had only accumulated four points in their opening 12 games of the season, with one win and one draw.

It’s a run of form that Feeney hopes will drastically improve after the restart.

“Ideally we want to pick up more points than we did and finish the season strong with a few results.

“There’s been pleasing things in terms of performances and some of the young girls that have come through and really stepped up. They’re getting games under their belt.

“I think anyone involved with football wants to win games and get points on board, we definitely want to add that to the positives from this season.”

Keela Scanlon is set for a substantial spell on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury last week, and Aoife Brennan is already sidelined with that injury.

Scanlon in particular had impressed this season, cementing her place in the starting 11.

“Keela was very unlucky last year with niggles and knocks but nothing as serious as the injury she has now. She’s really come in this year and really jumped up, got herself into the team, played the majority of games.

“She had some really good performances and she was really developing, not only as a player but as a leader as well for us.

“Losing Keela is going to be a big blow for us. We’ll obviously rally around Keela and help her get back, no doubt she’ll come back better and stronger and I’ve no doubt she will have a long career at Sligo Rovers.

“It’s unfortunate for Keela and Aoife who will both be out for a long time.”