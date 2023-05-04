Sligo Rovers manager John Russell praises squad’s ‘character and mentality’ following win over St Patrick’s Athletic

Sligo Rovers head coach John Russell celebrates with Frank Liivak of Sligo Rovers after the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between St Patrick's Athletic and Sligo Rovers at Richmond Park in Dublin. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell praised the character of his side after they were 1-0 winners over St Patrick’s Athletic in Inchicore on Monday afternoon.

Max Mata scored his ninth goal of the season to see Rovers pick up a huge win, moving the Bit O’Red to fifth in the table.

It was also the first time this season that Russell’s side have managed to keep a clean sheet.

There was also the added bonus of the fact that Russell was without several key players through injury.

Greg Bolger and Eanna Clancy had to sit this one out, although Clancy was named on the bench in case.

“A lot of pluses,” Russell said afterwards.

“There’s been a few games this year where we’ve been very unlucky not to have a clean sheet and I suppose it was the monkey on the back, it’s gone now.

“It’s very pleasing and we can look forward now to getting more clean sheets.”

Rovers were beaten 2-1 by Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night, despite what was an excellent performance.

That performance also drew a lot of praise from their opposition, with Stephen Bradley and goalkeeper Alan Mannus full of praise for Rovers after that game.

So, getting a win against St Pats was key for Russell after that disappointing defeat on Friday.

“It’s a massive result, I felt we played really well on Friday night up in Tallaght, went toe-to-toe with the champions.

“I felt we were the better team on the night and we were all disappointed to come away with no points.

“It was a huge game today. We knew coming up to Dublin again, quick turnaround, a point behind St Pats that we needed to win this game, we weren’t looking for a draw. We need to get points on board.

“I thought we were fully deserving of it. Performance, second half when we went ahead with an outstanding goal, a brilliant header from Max.

“The pass from Stefan out to Johan, the delivery and I felt afterwards our shape, discipline, the lads dug in.

“There was a lot of tired bodies with the two games in three days, and all the travel.

“We were down a few as well, lads coming into the team today that probably weren’t fully fit. It’s a massive win and massive show of character and mentality of the group.”

The Rovers boss is committed to playing a brand of football that’s easy on the eye, and they haven’t always got the results their performances have deserved.

But, Monday was a different story as Rovers held out for an important win with what was a convincing performance.

And, Russell believes that Rovers will only get stronger as the season goes on.

“I think we’re going to get stronger as the season goes on. That was a nice fluid move (for the goal), good combination in a wide area, good ball in the box and Max is in a brilliant position again.

“He’s on fire. I thought he was outstanding. His all round game, his hold-up play, he bullied their centre-backs, we were able to drop balls into him in the first half and pin the centre-backs and play off him.

“To be honest, the pitch probably didn’t help us in terms of being sticky and dry.

“If it was wet I think we would have caused a lot more problems tonight but we’re delighted with that win.”

Rovers had nothing to show for their good performance on Friday, and it wasn’t the only time they’ve felt unlucky this season.

But, Russell hopes that Monday’s win can be a catalyst for a good run.

“That’s frustrating for me because I want to win matches, I want a defined style of play, I think we’re showing that. It takes time.

“We probably haven’t accumulated the points we should have, but in terms of performances, we do an awful lot of analysis, looking at patterns, shape, movement. In all of the games so far bar Drogheda away, every other game we’ve performed and we’ve been unlucky not to have more points and that was the thing.

“You have to be consistent with your actions and know what you’re doing.

“The results will come, and they’ve come tonight and hopefully they’ll keep coming.”

Injuries are rearing their ugly head again, but Russell has some security in the fact that he has accumulated a strong squad with like-for-like replacements on the bench.

“We’ve a really strong squad and we built that in the off-season. We knew coming back for us to have a proper go this year we needed a good squad and players to jump in, not always be shuffling players around in different positions.

“We’ve shown that over the two games, Eanna (Clancy) came into the team having been out previously and played really well on Friday but picked up a knock. John Mahon was out and jumped in again this evening and did really well, as did Lukas Browning for Greg.

“It was a big performance, big show of character, and everyone is delighted.”

Mata was taken off in the latter stages after he looked to be struggling.

The change was precautionary, and Russell doesn’t have any immediate concerns about the fitness of the league’s top goalscorer.

“He just picked up a knock, he was struggling to finish the game and we just needed to get fresh legs in.

“Max is a top professional and he’ll recover well over the next day or two and hopefully we’ll have him back ready to go Saturday.”

Midfielder Kailin Barlow was forced off at half-time after he took a heavy hit in the first half.

“He took a clash in the first half, he was sick coming into the game today, didn’t train Sunday so probably wasn’t 100% anyway playing the game.

“That’s where we’re at, and that’s why it’s such a pleasing thing for us.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game, it is when you’re full strength with a full bill of health but to come away with three points is pleasing.”

With so many first team players missing out through injury, Russell named teenagers Owen Elding and Eli Rooney on the bench.

Both players were unused substitutes, but Russell says it is a great chance for young players to get a look at first team football.

“It’s a great opportunity for those young lads, they’re great prospects and I do see them breaking in at some stage.

“At the moment it’s a big ask for them to come in, it’s good experience.

“There are a few guys that are hoping to train this week. The likes of Bogdan, he should be back. James Finnerty, he’ll be touch and go.

“Eanna Clancy was on the bench tonight but we couldn’t really use him after his knock but hopefully he’ll get a couple of days rest and we’ll get him back as well.”

Rovers host Dundalk on Saturday in search of back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

It’s a big ask, but that’s the challenge, says Russell.

“That’s another challenge for us. The clean sheet was hanging over us, now it’s back to back. You see in this league it’s so tight, if we were to go and win our next two home games it puts us in a really good spot, that’s what we want. We want to win matches, home and away.”