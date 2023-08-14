Sligo Rovers manager John Russell ‘disappointed’ to lose goalkeeper Luke McNicholas to Wrexham

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell said he was disappointed to see goalkeeper Luke McNicholas leave the club last week to join Wrexham, initially on loan.

Wrexham were rumoured to be interested in the Mayo man last week, and the news was confirmed on Thursday that the 23-year-old had joined Wrexham on loan until January, with an open to then buy.

Russell said: “Disappointed to lose Luke, he’s a very good player. Similar situation to Max (Mata), for teams in the UK, the window is still open. There’s a lot of interest in our players and unfortunately he’s moved on.

"Conor Walsh came in tonight (Friday night), a really good prospect, an underage international, so hopefully he’ll do well.”

A short statement from Sligo Rovers said: “We can confirm that goalkeeper Luke McNicholas has today joined Wrexham AFC initially on a short loan deal until January with an option to then make the move permanent.

“We wish Luke all the best in the months ahead.”

Speaking to Wrexhamafc.co.uk, McNicholas said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be here and can’t wait to get started. The experience in the goalkeeping department at Wrexham is second to none.

“I’ve got so much to learn from all of them, and from Aidan Davison, so I know I’m going to soak it all in.”

Wrexham AFC manager Phil Parkinson said: “I’m delighted to sign Luke. He’s a good, young goalkeeper with real potential and we’re looking forward to working with him.”