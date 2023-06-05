Sligo Rovers lose to Shamrock Rovers with squad decimated by injuries

Jack Byrne of Shamrock Rovers in action against David Cawley of Sligo Rovers during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers’ woes continue as the Bit O’Red were beaten comfortably by the league leaders and champions Shamrock Rovers at The Showgrounds on Bank Holiday Monday.

Ravaged by injuries, John Russell was forced to play Niall Morahan and Daniel Lafferty at centre-back, with all five centre-backs out injured or sick.

John Mahon was due to return from injury, but illness kept him out of the game.

The Hoops scored three goals in the second half to inflict a second consecutive defeat on the Bit O’Red, stretching their lead at the top to four points with Derry City losing to St Patrick’s Athletic.

Rovers came into this home fixture on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Bohs in Dalymount Park on Friday.

Both Eanna Clancy and Greg Bolger were forced off injured during that defeat, and Russell was without the duo on Monday evening.

Shamrock Rovers, on the other hand, were 2-0 winners over Dundalk on Friday despite finishing the game with ten men.

For Russell, Lukas Browning and Lafferty came into the starting 11 in place of Clancy and Bolger.

Stephen Bradley made three changes from Friday. Johnny Kenny and Neil Farrugia returned from suspension and returned to the starting 11.

Sean Gannon came in, with Aaron Greene and Sean Kavanagh dropping to the bench. Ronan Finn was suspended.

Shamrock Rovers dictated the early stages, but Rovers frustrated their opponents, and forced them into shots from distance.

Luke McNicholas had to be alert early on to deny Neil Farrugia who was causing problems down the left side.

Farrugia, Rory Gaffney, Jack Byrne and Riverstown native Johnny Kenny were looking threatening in the early stages.

Kenny almost gave his side the lead on 38 minutes. A cross from Farrugia was at the perfect height for Kenny, and the 19-year-old timed his leap perfectly to meet the cross.

While it looked like the net was about to bulge, McNicholas got his pal behind the header and kept it out.

Leon Pohls wasn’t really troubled in the Hoops goals, but Rovers were dealing well with everything the visitors threw their way.

An effort from Jack Byrne was kept out by McNicholas shortly after the restart, but Stephen Bradley’s side had turned the heat up and were keen to put this game to bed soon.

With 53 minutes gone, the Dubliners were ahead.

Byrne found Kenny with a good ball down the left. Kenny worked his way past Rovers defenders, and could have had a go himself, but instead opted to find Gaffney who only had to tap it across the line.

Four minutes later, it was 2-0. A fantastic ball from inside the Shamrock Rovers half from Byrne made its way to Gaffney, the perfectly weighted ball caught Reece Hutchinson and the Tuam man was able to get in behind.

Gaffney then just needed to dink it over the head of McNicholas who had come off his line.

Rovers’ heads dropped, and the Hoops were able to relax.

They were also able to take their time working the ball forward, indeed they had done that from the very start but with a 2-0 lead knew they didn’t need to take any risks.

With two minutes left to play, Aaron Greene made it 3-0.

The former Rovers man got on the end of a ball from the left and hit the net from close range, to round off a good weekend for his side, and adding more misery for his former side.

Russell is hopeful that he will be able to welcome back players for Friday’s game against Shelbourne.

The Shels game is the final outing before the mid-season break which comes at a good time for the Bit O’Red.

Rovers sit in seventh place, just one point ahead of Cork City who beat Bohs on Monday afternoon.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Johan Brannefalk, Danny Lafferty, Niall Morahan, Reece Hutchinson; Lukas Browning, David Cawley; Frank Liivak (Stefan Radosavljevic 61), Will Fitzgerald; Kailin Barlow (Owen Elding 81); Max Mata.

Shamrock Rovers: Leon Pohls; Lee Grace, Daniel Cleary (Sean Hoare 76), Roberto Lopes; Sean Gannon (Sean Kavanagh 65) , Neil Farrugia; Gary O’Neill, Markus Poom, Jack Byrne (Justin Feriaj 87); Johnny Kenny (Graham Burke 65); Rory Gaffney (Aaron Greene 65).

Referee: Rob Hennessy