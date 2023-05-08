Sligo Rovers lose to Dundalk as Keith Ward scores late against former club

Sligo Rovers 0-1 Dundalk

Keith Ward scored an 85th minute winner as Sligo Rovers suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Dundalk at The Showgrounds on Saturday evening.

In an entertaining game, the Bit O’Red were left to rue their missed chances as former player Ward nodded past Luke McNicholas late on to seal all three points for the Lilywhites, their third win on the bounce.

Dundalk moved into fourth place in the table with that victory, with the Bit O’Red suffering a fifth defeat of the season.

Following Monday’s win in the capital, manager John Russell made two changes to the side that beat St Patrick’s Athletic.

RB Leipzig loanee Fabrice Hartmann returned to the starting 11, as did Faroese international Stefan Radosavljevic.

With two wins and two draws in their last four games, Stephen O’Donnell’s side came to Sligo full of confidence.

The Dundalk boss made just one change as captain Pat Hoban returned to the team with John Martin taking his place on the bench.

Prior to meeting on Saturday, the two sides had both won five, drawn four and lost four, with the Bit O’Red victorious in their previous meeting this season – a 2-1 win for Russell’s men in Oriel Park on Good Friday.

Seven minutes in, Hoban fired over with Rovers taking their time to get settled.

It was a very even first half and while the early stages didn’t offer a whole pile in terms of goalmouth chances, this was an entertaining affair.

A fantastic reaction save from Nathan Shepperd denied Max Mata his tenth of the season after Will Fitzgerald’s cross found the head of the New Zealand striker.

Hoban’s headed effort didn’t trouble Luke McNicholas in the Bit O’Red goals, before the Mayo man tip Rayhaan Tulloch’s effort around the post on 32 minutes with a fine save to keep the scores level.

Another Fitzgerald cross before half-time was met by Mata, but this time the 22-year-old could only nod it into the ground and onto the top of the net – an opportunity one would ordinarily expect the league’s leading goalscorer to put away.

Russell was forced into a double change at the start of the second-half with both Hartmann and Mahon coming off and Frank Liivak and Eanna Clancy coming on in their place.

A smart intervention from Hayden Muller got in the way of dangerous ball from Johan Brannefalk which looked destined to find Mata in front of goal.

Shepperd, capped by Wales at Under 21 level, came off his line to keep out another Mata chance after the striker broke through.

Substitute John Martin almost made an instant impact when he entered the pitch with 20 minutes to play. A superb stop from McNicholas kept Martin’s cushioned header out following Conor Malley’s free-kick.

Keith Ward was brought on by O’Donnell with 15 minutes to go, and the former Rovers man certainly made an impact.

A super delivery from Darragh Leahy was guided into the net by the head of Ward who was left completely unmarked inside the Rovers box.

And that proved to be the decisive goal, with Rovers suffering their second defeat in three games.

The Bit O’Red are at home again this weekend as they host Shelbourne on Saturday at The Showgrounds.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Johan Brannefalk, John Mahon (Eanna Clancy HT) (Danny Lafferty 92), Nando Pijnaker, Reece Hutchinson; Niall Morahan (David Cawley 76), Lukas Browning; Will Fitzgerald, Stefan Radosavljevic, Fabrice Hartmann (Frank Liivak HT); Max Mata (Bogdan Vastsuk 76).

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd; Archie Davies, Wasiri Williams, Hayden Muller, Darragh Leahy; Connor Malley, Alfie Lewis; Rayhaan Tulloch (Paul Doyle 88), Johanes Yli-Kokko (Keith Ward 76), Ryan O’Kane (John Martin 70); Pat Hoban.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin