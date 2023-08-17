Sligo Rovers’ Kya McKenna named in Republic of Ireland Under 16 squad

Sligo Rovers defender Kya McKenna has been named in the Republic of Ireland Under 16 squad for two international friendly games against Faroe Islands.

Megan Smyth-Lynch continues to lead the team as they welcome in a new group of players in their first introduction to international football.

Having won a UEFA Development Tournament in Serbia earlier this year, the WU16s will want to maintain the momentum built up by the 2022/23 group.

Part of the training camp will include two games against Faroe Islands - the first of which will take place in Drogheda with the second in Home Farm.

Ireland WU16 Squad Goalkeepers: Laura Fanning (Shamrock Rovers), Jenna Willoughby (Shelbourne) Defenders: Abigail Bradshaw (Peamount United), Aibhlinn Cotter (Treaty United), Kaitlyn Delahunty (Killavilla United), Kate Jones (Treaty United), Kya McKenna (Sligo Rovers), Michaela Hand (Athlone Town), Chloe Wallace (Treaty United) Midfielders: Lauren Bowe (Reading), Sarah McCaffrey (Dundalk), Madison McGuane (Pike Rovers), Heather Loomes (Galway United), Ella Kelly (DLR Waves), Beatrice Silickaite (Shelbourne), Finley Newell (Lonestar), Ava Mullins (Galway United) Forwards: Aisling Meehan (DLR Waves), Katie Ray (Shelbourne), Leah McGrath (Wexford Youths), Anna Butler (DLR Waves), Mary Hartofilis (Florida ODP)