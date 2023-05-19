Sligo Rovers found out their group opponents in All Island cup

Sligo Rovers will meet Derry City, Cliftonville and Bohs in the new All-Island Cup. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Sligo Rovers will take on Derry City, Cliftonville and Bohemians in the group stages of the first ever Avenir Sports All-Island Cup.

In order to aid the Ireland Women's National Team's preparations for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division season was structured to allow for a period where no League games would take place.

This new competition will now be played during that scheduled break to ensure that women's domestic football continues to be played as excitement for the World Cup builds.

The competition, which is supported by both the Football Association of Ireland and the Irish Football Association, will involve 16 teams in total – 11 from the League of Ireland, 5 from the Northern Ireland Football League – split into four groups of four teams.

The group games will take place on the week ending June 18, June 25 and July 2. The top teams in each group will progress to the semi-finals, which will be played on the week ending July 9, before the last two compete for the silverware in the Final on July 16.

Fixtures will be confirmed at a later date.

Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Group A | Athlone Town, Galway United, Linfield, Shelbourne Group B | Glentoran, Peamount United, Shamrock Rovers, Wexford Youths Group C | Bohemians, Cliftonville, Derry City, Sligo Rovers Group D | Cork City, Crusaders, DLR Waves, Treaty United