Sligo Rovers’ Emma Doherty scores for Republic of Ireland Under 19s in win over Croatia

The Republic of Ireland Under 19 women's side.

Sligo Rovers striker Emma Doherty scored for the Republic of Ireland Under 19s in a 4-1 win over Croatia in Norway on Tuesday afternoon in the UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championship Round 2 qualifiers.

Doherty captained the Irish team in what was an emphatic win in Norway, and went through one-on-one before rolling the ball between the goalkeeper’s legs in the 88th minute to cap off what was an impressive performance.

Doherty was also captain as Ireland beat Norway 2-1 on Friday last.

A goal in the first half from Eva Mangan, followed by second-half finishes from Scarlett Herron, Jenna Slattery and captain Emma Doherty were enough for the young Girls in Green to secure second place in Group A1.

Croatia: Sabo, Barunović (Prskalo 71’), Vračević, Ivandić (C), Jakobašić (Petković 58’), Živkovič, Śaban, Blaźević (Jakir 61’), Krznaric, Mikulica (Novak 71’), Iljkić.

Republic of Ireland: Merren, O’Kane, K. Thompson, Dossen, Russell, Doherty (C) (Prizeman 88’), Mangan (Slattery 84’), Morrin,Herron, Pullen (Olusola 61’), O’Leary (Shine 88').

