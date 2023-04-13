Sligo Rovers’ Emma Doherty scores for Republic of Ireland Under 19s in win over Croatia

Sligo Rovers striker Emma Doherty scored for the Republic of Ireland Under 19s in a 4-1 win over Croatia in Norway on Tuesday afternoon in the UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championship Round 2 qualifiers.

Doherty captained the Irish team in what was an emphatic win in Norway, and went through one-on-one before rolling the ball between the goalkeeper’s legs in the 88th minute to cap off what was an impressive performance.

Doherty was also captain as Ireland beat Norway 2-1 on Friday last.

A goal in the first half from Eva Mangan, followed by second-half finishes from Scarlett Herron, Jenna Slattery and captain Emma Doherty were enough for the young Girls in Green to secure second place in Group A1.

Croatia: Sabo, Barunović (Prskalo 71’), Vračević, Ivandić (C), Jakobašić (Petković 58’), Živkovič, Śaban, Blaźević (Jakir 61’), Krznaric, Mikulica (Novak 71’), Iljkić.

Republic of Ireland: Merren, O’Kane, K. Thompson, Dossen, Russell, Doherty (C) (Prizeman 88’), Mangan (Slattery 84’), Morrin,Herron, Pullen (Olusola 61’), O’Leary (Shine 88').