Sligo Rovers confirm the signing of Pedro Martelo

Sligo Rovers will be hoping that Portuguese striker Pedro Martelo will hit the ground running as the club look to pick up their recent poor run of form.

The 23-year-old has been confirmed as a Rovers player, and signs a deal until the end of season but the club have an option to extend his deal for the 2024 season.

Martelo scored in the friendly victory over Celtic B on Tuesday night as a trialist and has joined up with his Rovers team-mates at training on Thursday morning for the first time officially.

Pending international clearance, Martelo could be part of John Russell’s squad for Saturday night’s game against Cork City at The Showgrounds.

Russell told sligorovers.com: “I’m delighted to secure the signing of Pedro Martelo. Pedro came through the youth system at Benfica.

"He has represented Portugal at underage level where he scored numerous goals, while also winning the 2018 UEFA European U19 Championship. He most recently played in Portugal with Belenenses.”

Martelo has had spells at Benfica, Deportivo La Coruna in Spain and back in Portugal with Pacos Ferreira and most recently Belenenses.

He will wear the number 9 shirt for the Bit O’ Red this season.

Russell feels Martelo could become a player that supporters will like:

“He is a strong and powerful centre forward who is excellent at linking the play and has great movement inside the box.

“We’re all looking forward to working with him and I’m sure our supporters will enjoy watching him play.”

Martelo is likely to be the only addition at Rovers in the July transfer window, with Russell last week saying his hands are tied in terms of the budget.

So, the striker will need to settle in quickly to make the desired impact, starting with a crucial game against Cork City at home on Saturday if he receives international clearance in time.