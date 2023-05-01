Sligo Rovers claim first clean sheet of the season, bouncing back from Shamrock Rovers defeat to beat St Patrick’s Athletic

St Patrick’s Athletic 0-1 Sligo Rovers

Max Mata of Sligo Rovers celebrates with teammate John Brannefalk, right, after scoring their side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between St Patrick's Athletic and Sligo Rovers at Richmond Park in Dublin. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Sligo Rovers bounced back from Friday night’s defeat to Shamrock Rovers with a vital 1-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park on Monday afternoon.

Max Mata scored his ninth of the season as Rovers kept a clean sheet for the first time this campaign, beating the Saints in Dublin.

The hosts finished the game with ten men as substitute Eoin Doyle was dismissed for a challenge on Will Fitzgerald late on.

Rovers came into this game still searching for a clean sheet and still searching for back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

The Bit O’Red’s inconsistent form has been cause for concern, with two wins, two defeats and one draw in their five previous games coming into Monday afternoon’s game at Inchicore.

Russell made two changes to the side that was beaten 2-1 by Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght on Friday night, with the injured Greg Bolger replaced by Lukas Browning and Eanna Clancy replaced by the returning John Mahon.

Bolger’s injury added the experienced midfielder to an already hefty injury list for the Bit O’Red, joining Bogdan Vastsuk, James Finnerty, Fabrice Hartmann, Karl O’Sullivan, Garry Buckley, Gary Boylan and Mark Byrne.

Teenagers Eli Rooney and Owen Elding made the bench for Rovers.

The hosts had lost their two previous games before hosting the Bit O’Red, suffering defeats to both Derry City and Shamrock Rovers, but Tim Clancy’s side won four games in a row prior to those defeats.

In what was a scrappy first half, both sides created plenty, although neither goalkeeper was truly tested in the opening stages.

Jake Mulraney’s free kick after four minutes came to nothing, while Will Fitzgerald pulled his shot wide on eight minutes when a stray back-pass came to Kailin Barlow.

The Sligo native started the move which involved Max Mata and Niall Morahan, before Fitzgerald pulled the trigger.

McNicholas almost caught his opposite number off guard, whether intentional or not as his clearance had to be caught on the line by Lyness in the Pats goals.

McClelland’s powerful drive from distance sailed wide, while Adam Murphy didn’t do enough to trouble McNicholas on 17 minutes after he was set-up by Mulraney just inside the Rovers box.

Morahan was on hand when Pijnaker headed it down for the Leitrim man, but the Pats defence crowded it out.

Browning nodded wide from Will Fitzgerald’s corner, but again Lyness was rarely threatened in the opening stages.

McNicholas too, saw little of the action, but he did have to be careful on 37 minutes when Mulraney’s free was blocked, with the ball bouncing around the box.

McNicholas attempted to claim the loose ball, but dropped it under pressure, and luckily Morahan was there to make the clearance.

The hosts felt they had strong claims for a penalty just before half-time, but referee Neil Doyle wasn’t swayed by the protests of the home support.

An injury to Barlow at the end of the first-half forced Russell into a half-time change, with Faroese international Stefan Radosavljevic, whose impact was almost instant.

Eleven minutes of the second half had elapsed when Rovers went ahead. Mata flicked the ball on for Radosavljevic, who played it wide for Brannefalk.

The Swede knew exactly where he wanted to put the cross, with this ball finding Mata who rose highest to hit the back of the net with his ninth of the season.

Tim Clancy made a triple substitution on 66 minutes, with former Rovers man Eoin Doyle among the trio of players who came on as the Saints desperately battled to get something from this game.

The home support grew frustrated as their side was struggling to put pressure on McNicholas in the Rovers goals.

The Mayo man was stretching to get his hand to Vladislav Kreida’s corner on 86 minutes, but it went out of play.

Nando Pijnaker nodded wide from David Cawley’s cross on 89 minutes, as Rovers enjoyed a spell of pressure in the Pats area in the closing stages.

Tensions were starting to boil over, and referee Neil Doyle was kept on his toes as frustrations from the home side were growing.

Eoin Doyle was handed a straight red after he flew into a challenge on Will Fitzgerald in the corner.

Frank Liivak almost made it two when he was slipped in by Radosavljevic, three minutes into additional time, but he pulled the shot wide.

McNicholas did well at the death to claim a high ball under pressure as Pats went on the attack six minutes into additional time.

Russell’s side held out for a huge three points, as they prepare to host Dundalk at home this Saturday at The Showgrounds.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Dean Lyness, Sam Curtis, Noah Lewis, Thijs Timmermans (Vladislav Kreida, 45+3), Anthony Breslin, Carl Axel Sjoberg (Jay McGrath, 66), Jason McClelland (Serge Atakayi, 71), Chris Forrester, Adam Murphy (Thomas Lonergan, 66), Jake Mulraney, Conor Carty (Eoin Doyle, 66).

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas, Johan Brannefalk (Danny Lafferty, 83), Nando Pijnaker, John Mahon, Reece Hutchinson, Frank Liivak, Niall Morahan, Lukas Browning, Will Fitzgerald, Kailin Barlow (Stefan Radosavljevic, 46), Max Mata (David Cawley, 77).

Referee: Neil Doyle.