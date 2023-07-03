Sligo Rovers bounce back from UCD defeat to beat Bohs in convincing win

Rovers fans get ready to celebrate as Kailin Barlow's shot rolls into the net to give Rovers the lead. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Sligo Rovers bounced back from last week’s horror defeat to UCD, to beat Bohemians 3-1 with a superb display at home in front of their own fans at The Showgrounds.

Rovers took a two goal lead into half-time, with Kailin Barlow scoring his first senior goal for the club, and Max Mata scoring his tenth of the season.

The Bit O’Red made sure of their three points early in the second half, with Stefan Radosavljevic’s piledriver the pick of the bunch on the evening.

Barlow’s dismissal left Rovers down to ten men for the last few minutes, and while Johnny Afolabi did get on the scoresheet for Bohs with a fine strike, it was too little, too late.

Rovers boss John Russell made two changes to the side that was beaten by the league’s bottom team the previous week.

Greg Bolger came in for David Cawley, while Barlow started in place of Radosavljevic.

Rovers were in eighth place coming into Friday’s game, with three defeats in four piling the pressure on Russell’s side.

Bohs occupied fifth spot before travelling to The Showgrounds on Friday, but had recorded just one win in their last five, although by the same token, Declan Devine’s side had only lost one of their previous five.

Bohs’ last win was actually against the Bit O’Red in Dalymount Park at the start of June, their second win over Rovers this campaign.

But, it was clear from the start that Russell’s side weren’t going to make this an easy outing for the Dubliners.

The hosts started well and were clearly up for the fight on Friday night.

Bolger’s early shot just snuck over the bar after 11 minutes, before a dangerous cross from Johan Brannefalk was headed goalwards, but for an excellent save from James Talbot in the Bohs goals.

The Phibsboro side enjoyed a spell of pressure of their own. Jordan Flores slipped Kris Twardek in down the left, with the former Rovers man’s cross coming to Afolabi inside the box.

Afolabi turned to shoot, but a last ditch block from Danny Lafferty denied the former Celtic man.

Mata, looking for his first goal since May 1st, headed wide from Brannefalk’s free-kick on 18 minutes in what was a frantic start to this game.

Conditions were difficult, with strong winds and heavy rain playing its part in this game.

James Talbot struggled to gather a Rovers cross, and could only palm it out of the danger zone when Lafferty was lurking.

The former Derry City man could only hit it with his weaker foot, smashing it wide.

Rovers were looking dangerous when they went forward, and they were rewarded for their strong start as they took the lead on 25 minutes.

Niall Morahan won back possession for Rovers in midfield, with Bolger then playing it to Mata.

The New Zealander opted to tee up Barlow to his right, the Sligo native in a good position to shoot.

And Barlow, who turned 20 earlier in the week, struck it sweetly past Talbot who couldn’t reach it in the far corner, a first goal for the academy graduate.

It was exactly the start that John Russell would have wanted, and his side deserved to be ahead, but they would need to hold onto this lead.

Just before half-time, Rovers made it 2-0.

Excellent work from the determined Barlow saw him work his way to the goal-line, under pressure from a couple of Bohs defenders.

The goalscorer got the cross away, and the Bohs ‘keeper Talbot couldn’t hold on to it, allowing it to drop for Mata whose knee forced it into the net for 2-0.

Accustomed to conceding those kind of freakish goals, Russell would have been relieved to be on the other side for once.

Rovers went into the break with that two goal cushion, and the second-half would be a battle.

Frank Liivak picked up a knock in the first half and was replaced at half-time by Radosavljevic, while Bohs made a couple of changes.

Kris Twardek and Adam McDonnell were replaced by Declan McDaid and James McManus as Declan Devine tried to rescue something from this game.

Bohs had trailed 2-0 to Shamrock Rovers in their previous outing, and managed to come away with a point after drawing 2-2, so all was not lost quite yet in their minds, at least.

Just before the hour mark, this game was all but put to bed.

Mata, who worked incredibly hard all night, worked his way down the left before finding Will Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald worked it into the middle, picking out the unmarked Radosavljevic.

With time on his hands, the Faroese international looked up before striking from 25 yards, his effort dipping sufficiently to beat Talbot, giving Rovers a three goal lead.

Five minutes later, Rovers were reduced to ten. Barlow, who had been booked in the first-half, was handed a second yellow for dragging back his opponent, meaning his evening was over.

Rovers still looked threatening, but would soon be forced into a spell of defending as Bohs tried to work a way back into this game.

With two minutes to go, the visitors had a glimmer of hope.

Referee David Dunne allowed the advantage after Lukas Browning had fouled Jordan Flores inside the Bohs half.

Afolabi got on the ball and after a couple of one-twos, he turned excellently on the edge of the box and fired past Luke McNicholas to make it 3-1 in the dying minutes.

Even with five additional minutes, there was no way back into this tie for Bohs. This was Rovers’ night.

That win sees Rovers move two points ahead of Drogheda United, and five points behind Shelbourne in sixth place.

The Bit O’Red are on the road this weekend, as they travel to Derry on Friday night.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Johan Brannefalk, John Mahon (David Cawley 74), Nando Pijnaker, Danny Lafferty; Niall Morahan, Greg Bolger (Lukas Browning 62); Frank Liivak (Stefan Radosavljevic HT), Will Fitzgerald; Kailin Barlow, Max Mata (Owen Elding 78).

Bohemians: James Talbot; Grant Horton, Krystian Nowak, Kacper Radkowski, Paddy Kirk; Jordan Flores, Adam McDonnell (Declan McDaid HT), James Clarke (Nickson Okosun 70); Dylan Connolly, Kris Twardek (James McManus HT); Jonathan Afolabi.

Referee: David Dunne