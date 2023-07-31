Sligo Rovers boosted by return of Fabrice Hartmann on loan from RB Leipzig, Will Fitzgerald out for rest of season

With Sligo Rovers manager John Russell confirming on Friday night that winger Will Fitzgerald will miss the rest of the season, there was welcome news on Saturday as the club confirmed that German winger Fabrice Hartmann will return on a loan deal that will run until June 30th 2024.

Hartmann’s initial loan spell, which started in July 2022, was up this summer, and the 22-year-old returned to his parent club RB Leipzig once his deal was up, to undergo rehab for an injury.

When fit, Hartmann is a huge addition to Rovers and lit up The Showgrounds on several occasions this season, having not been able to play last season as an administrative error kept him out of action.

Hartmann is now returning to full fitness and will go straight into John Russell’s squad for next Friday’s crunch game against St. Patrick’s Athletic at The Showgrounds.

Rovers boss John Russell is happy to have the German back in Sligo: “I’m delighted to bring Fabrice back to the club again.

"He is a player of immense quality. I felt he was just getting into his stride before his injury so to have him back with us is exciting.

"He makes the difference in the final third with his ability to create chances and score goals.

"I’m sure our supporters will be excited by this news.”

The 22-year-old winger has said he’s excited to be back at The Showgrounds:

“I am really happy to extend my loan at Sligo Rovers.

“I want to thank the manager, John Russell for the trust that he’s given me.

“I’m looking forward to getting more minutes and helping the team as much as I can for the rest of the season and next.”

Hartmann will once again wear the number 11 jersey for the Bit O’ Red for the rest of the season.