Sligo Rovers ‘back to what we’re about’ says manager John Russell after win over Bohemians

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell says his side won’t be getting carried away after Friday’s win over Bohemians, a game in which he says his side got ‘back to what we’re about’.

Rovers dominated, and played some fantastic football, to beat Declan Devine’s men 3-1 at The Showgrounds on Friday, putting an end to a dreadful run of form.

It was the kind of performance that Rovers are capable of, but haven’t been able to produce as regularly as Russell would like, but it was also vital they did just that after a terrible 2-1 defeat to the league’s basement side UCD last weekend.

Russell said: “It’s important, we needed to get three points. It’s a good win, but we can’t get carried away. We know, the last few weeks, yes injuries have played their part, but we haven’t got the results we should have got.

"Everyone’s working extremely hard, all the staff, all the players, everyone is committed. We haven’t got the rub of the green in some games, other games we’ve let ourselves down. Tonight, we haven’t. We’ve stepped up. We produced and we need to do it again next week.

“I spoke before the game tonight, I showed the guys clips from the previous games this season where we’ve been at it in and out of possession, dominating the ball, getting crosses in the box, getting bodies in the box, pressing, that was the message – get back to what we’re about.

"Sometimes when you’re in this situation, when you’re losing games, confidence is low, there’s a bit of a fear factor, things are going against you, we got back to what we’re about, hopefully we can kick on.”

Russell demanded a lot from his players in Friday’s game, and he got everything he asked for. It was just rewards for the hard work going on behind the scenes.

“Absolutely delighted, brilliant performance from start to finish. We wanted energy tonight, work-rate, desire, closing down high up the pitch, counter-press, when we were on the ball to be clean, move it.

"The first goal I thought was really good play. It started with John Mahon, just lended it into the midfield, bounce it out. We broke through, and Max, a great reverse ball and Kailin gets his first goal, delighted for him tonight.

"I know he’ll be disappointed with the second-half, picking up the red card. Overall, a very positive night.”

The second goal was the type of freakish goal that Rovers have conceded a couple of times this season. Bohs’ goalkeeper James Talbot couldn’t hold onto Barlow’s cross, with Mata on hand to pounce.

Russell added: “I turned to the bench when that happened and I was like ‘My God that’s been happening to us all season’. It was nice to see it go the other way for once.

"We spoke about it before the game, it was a breezy night, players had to follow up on shots all night. Max did really well, delighted he got a goal.

“He has been brilliant all season, he’s led the line so well. Even when he hasn’t scored he’s given the centre backs a real job in each game. He’s been getting chances.

"Especially last week against UCD, he was unlucky not to score. It’s great he’s off the mark now again and he can push on.”

Mata’s 10th of the season was another positive after Barlow’s first of the campaign, the third goal really was the icing on the cake.

Russell was full of praise for the Faroese international who was a handful when he came on for the second half.

“Brilliant. We see him in training. I knew the quality that Stefan had, that’s why I brought him to the club. He’s worked really hard in the background.

"I felt second half he worked so hard, his pressing, his energy when we went down to ten men. Delighted, he showed his quality tonight with that strike.”

There was a huge sense of relief at full-time, a first win in five for the Bit O’Red and a performance that meant everyone went home happy. Russell wanted a response in the aftermath of last week’s hurt, and he felt his players delivered.

“They were up for it. They were all hurting after last weekend. As I said before the game, for 70/75 minutes we were in complete control last week. It was a couple of moments of madness and you lose the game.

"The response we needed, tonight we got it. The players showed, I was delighted it was a home game. The fans were right behind us tonight. And really good, I thought we could have scored a couple more goals.

"Bohs are a really good side, but we didn’t let them play tonight. And Stefan, came in second half, did really really well, got his goal. Delighted for him.”

On another day, there may have been some frustration over Barlow’s red card and the late concession of a goal, but there were so many positives for Russell.

“We had some tired bodies, we had to take off Greg Bolger and John Mahon as precautions, but the guys that came in, Lukas, Dave Cawley worked really hard. Nice to get Owen Elding on the pitch as well, I thought Luke made an unbelievable save just before they scored.

"I was disappointed not to get the clean sheet because the guys put in a serious performance but to come away with a win and three goals at home, and a top performance in front of our home fans, we have to be happy.”

Rovers travel to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday evening, still searching for back to back wins for the first time this season.

Russell’s side have not lost to Derry yet this season, drawing in Derry earlier this year and beating them at The Showgrounds in their last meeting. He hopes that the confidence from Friday’s win can be carried over.

“We’ve had good battles with Derry this season. They’re a really good side, always a difficult venue up there. Hopefully we can have a good week’s training and take the confidence tonight and build on it.”