Sligo native Johnny Kenny named in Republic of Ireland Under 21 squad

Johnny Kenny of Shamrock Rovers in action against Niall Morahan of Sligo Rovers during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Riverstown native Johnny Kenny has been named in the Republic of Ireland Under 21s squad for three friendlies against Gabon, Ukraine and Kuwait in Austria next week.

The three games will be crucial preparation for Ireland’s U21 EURO qualifiers against Turkey and San Marino at home in September. Gabon U23s are due to take part in the U23s AFCON later this month while Ukraine will use their game against Ireland as final preparation for the U21 EUROs in Romania/Georgia also this month.

Kenny played against his hometown club Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds on Monday evening, setting up the first goal for Shamrock Rovers who were 3-0 winners over the Bit O’Red.

Ireland Under-21s Squad

Goalkeepers: Tiernan Brooks (Notts County), Killian Cahill (Brighton & Hove Albion), Josh Keeley (Tottenham Hotspur)

Defenders: James Abankwah (Udinese), Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace), Sam Curtis (St. Patrick’s Athletic) James Furlong (Brighton & Hove Albion), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg), Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace), Connor O’Riordan (Crewe Alexandra), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City)

Midfielders: Darragh Burns (MK Dons), Jack Henry-Francis (Arsenal), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Bosun Lawal (Celtic), Ed McJannet (Lecce), Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace), Rocco Vata (Celtic) Harry Vaughan (Hull City)

Forwards: Sinclair Armstrong (QPR), Conor Carty (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Dylan Duffy (Lincoln City), Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Andrew Moran (Brighton & Hove Albion), Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United), Ollie O’Neill (Derry City, on loan from Fulham)