Sligo Leitrim District Soccer League: Coolaney United and Glenview Stars to contest relegation/promotion play-off

Coolaney United will take on Glenview Stars in the relegation/promotion play-off in the Sligo Leitrim District Soccer League.

Ballisodare United were relegated earlier this week, with Aughanagh Celtic relegated to the Sligo Pallets Premier League last week.

Gurteen Celtic and Ballymote Celtic have been promoted from the Premier League to the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League for next season.

The play-off between Coolaney and Glenview Stars takes place at MacSharry Park on Friday evening (May 26th) with kick-off set for 7pm.

The winner will play in the Super League next season.

Meanwhile, the league will conclude fully once Strand Celtic complete their remaining games.

Strand, who won the Frank Kennedy Memorial Cup last weekend, have to face Manor Rangers, Cartron United and St John’s in their three remaining fixtures.