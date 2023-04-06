Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer League: Gurteen Celtic lift trophy, Ballymote Celtic promoted

Gurteen Celtic lifted the Sligo Pallets Premier League Winners’ Cup on Sunday on their own ground after a wait of 26 years.

The massive crowd were treated to a feast of football in glorious sunshine with the visitors Glenview Stars taking the lead from the penalty spot on 33 minutes when Cormac Coyne fired home.

Gurteen Celtic were level 9 minutes later when they were awarded a penalty as Cealon Hunt fired past Tony Clarke the Stars net minder to leave the score at half time 1-1. Both sides created plenty of chances in the second half, and it was Gurteen who took the lead on the 80th minute Nathan Dwyer scored with his left foot inside the 6, with Gurteen later adding a third.

Ballymote Celtic also secured promotion, with Glenview Stars losing to Gurteen.

Ballymote drew 2-2 with Carrick Town.

Shane Byrne scored to put Carrick 1 up after 30 minutes, and Gary Regan scored a second for Carrick just before half-time to make it 2-0.

Cian Kilcoyne scored for Ballymote on 55 minutes, before he scored again late on to grab a point for Mark Irwin’s side who will play in the Super League next year.

In the Sligo Southern Super League last Tuesday evening, Strand Celtic and Cartron United met in MacSharry Park in what turned out to be a cracker.

From the start the game was played at a high tempo with some good football played.

Strand took the lead on 15 minutes thanks to a well taken finish from Dylan Martin.

It wasn’t long before Cartron equalised after a ball caught out the Strand defence which Ryan Hargadon was happy to slot home. Cartron took the lead on the half hour from a free kick from Colin Feehily then on the stroke of half time Strand equalised from that man again Dylan Martin after a delightful pass from Barry O Mahony.

The second half started with the same high intensity with both teams feeling the game was theirs for the taking.

On 52 minutes Strand were awarded a penalty which Dylan Martin converted to complete his hat-trick.

Cartron never gave up and equalised again thanks to an Enda McGowan free kick. The winner came not long after a well worked move seen Orin Mitchell’s cross pick out Leo Doherty who headed home the winner. Cartron continued to push for an equaliser, but some brave defending seen Strand hold out for a 4-3 victory.

Cliffoney Celtic and Manor Rangers moved their game to Ballisodare Astro on Friday night and Cliffoney Celtic emerged winners in an eight-goal thriller.

A brilliant hat-trick from Conor Watters aided by a double strike from Jack Davitt did the business for Cliffoney and the damage to Manor.

Ciaran Mc Loughlin notched two goals and Brian Mc Donald added a third for Manor but on the night the fire power and points were all with Cliffoney Celtic.

St Johns FC entertained Strand Celtic at Mac Sharry Park and the visitors took all three pointswith a 2-0 scoreline line courtesy of a goal apiece from Leo Doherty and Shane Mc Callion that sees Strand Celtic with a lot of games in hand sit 6th in the table.

Cartron United made the trip to Ballisodare a rewarding one, Ryan Hargadon netting their first goal after 29 minutes. Ballisodare equalised on the stroke of half time via a Gary Cavanagh penalty.

Steven Patton scored for Cartron after 56 minutes and Ryan Harg don got his second to make it 3-1 after 73 minutes.

Conor Davey scored from the spot for Ballisodare in the 83rd minute. But Dylan Monaghan made it 4-2 to Cartron in the last minute of the game.

Carbury travelled to Ballinafad and were 5-2 winners against Aughanagh.

Last year’s champions were 4-0 up at half-time, with Gareth Kelly and Niall Brennan getting a brace each.

Kelly finished off his hat-trick on 55 minutes, before Aughanagh pulled two back.

Niall Craig scored on the hour mark before Thomas Duffy made it 5-2 in the 75th minute.

Calry Bohs were convincing winners over Real Tubber scoring three without reply. Eoin Nicholson gave Bohs the lead on 32 minutes.

Second half goals from Jack McGovern in the 57th minute and Paddy Woulfe on 66th minutes completed a good day’s work for the Calry side.

Coolaney United and Arrow Harps shared the points.

Arrow Harps took the lead from the penalty spot on 50 minutes with Brian Boyd on target.

Ciaran McMurray equalised for Coolaney on 72 minutes. Johnny Quinn had Harps in the lead once again on 85 minutes only for Cathal Davey to hit the equaliser 2 minutes into injury time.