Sligo Leitrim and District Soccer League considering new format that would see league extend to three tiers in 2024/2025

The upcoming Sligo Leitrim and District Soccer League format may face some changes this season, as the organising committee consider extending the league to three tiers for the 2024/25 season.

A tentative league structure sent to members and affiliates has suggested that three clubs will be relegated from the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

The Super League currently consists of 13 teams, and this would see the league reduced to ten teams.

There will be no promotion from the Sligo Pallets Premier League, if this structure is agreed.

The top seven clubs from the Premier League would join the three relegated clubs from the Super League, to form a ten team Premier League.

The remaining clubs would form Division One, which will require a minimum of eight teams, a maximum of ten.

Once, and if completed, the league will only be accepting new applications where existing slots are not renewed.

It is anticipated that this new structure would allow for a smoother and more efficient league.

A meeting will take place this Thursday, July 13th with all teams entering leagues for the 23/24 season to discuss the upcoming season.

Informal talks about the U17 Boys and U18 Girls & Boys will take place from 7pm to 7.45pm at MacSharry Park.

Following that, at 8pm representatives of Super League, Premier League and women’s teams are invited for informal talks to discuss the season ahead.

All clubs are entitled to have 2 delegates in attendance of their choice at these meetings.