Second defeat of campaign for Sligo Rovers ahead of busy Easter weekend of fixtures

Sligo Rovers suffered their second defeat in their opening seven games as Bohemians made it six wins from seven to return to the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table on Saturday night.

Polish centre-back Krystian Nowak headed in from a corner late on as Bohs did enough to keep their winning streak going.

Coming into Saturday’s game, both Sligo Rovers and Bohs had lost just one of their opening six.

The Dubliners had, however, won five out of six, while Rovers had won just two of their opening six, with three draws also.

John Russell also lost two right-backs in the 1-1 draw with Derry City prior to the international break; both Johan Brannefalk and Karl O’Sullivan suffered ankle injuries in that defeat, with Frank Liivak coming in to that position on Saturday evening.

This game was far from a classic, and the first-half offered up very little by way of entertainment.

Bohs got the better of Rovers in three of their four meetings last season, and had won 6 of their last ten meetings with the Bit O’Red since 2020.

Goalkeeper James Talbot did enough to smother Bogdan Vastsuk’s effort early on after Greg Bolger caught the Bohs defence by surprise.

Down the other end, a dangerous cross from James Akintunde was just too far ahead of Jonathan Afolabi, who was well marshalled by John Mahon all night.

Bolger tried an ambitious effort from 40 yards when he spotted Talbot off his line, but the effort lacked the precision it needed.

A vital interception from the Bohs defence kept out Nando Pijnaker’s effort from a corner, but this was a half with only half chances, as the hosts created just one effort on target, while Bohs offered up zero.

Lincoln City loanee Jay Benn intercepted Vastsuk’s run early in the second-half, the Estonian was one of four Rovers players on international duty last week.

The visitors were pushing for an opener, as they started applying more pressure to the Rovers rearguard.

Ali Coote, one of the league’s stand-out players so far in this campaign, played a pass short to Adam McDonnell who spent a year and a half with Rovers before moving to the North Dublin side.

The effort, from outside the box, was dipping, but it didn’t dip in time and just edged over the bar.

McNicholas got behind Akintunde’s shot on 72 minutes after he played a nice one-two with Coote.

Max Mata, who has five goals so far this season, couldn’t keep his header down on 73 minutes after he was played in by Vastsuk.

Rovers would eventually give into pressure, and on 83 minutes Nowak turned Coote’s corner into the net.

The hosts had twice come from behind at home this season to earn a draw, so all hope was not lost even though time was running out.

Russell’s side best chance of equalising came from an unlikely source in injury time.

Goalkeeper McNicholas had gone down the other end for a Rovers corner, which initially came to nothing.

He stayed up, though, as Rovers held onto possession and his volley from Mata’s pass was only inches wide of the post in the end.

What a moment that would have been for the Belcarra native, and for Sligo Rovers.

The Bit O’Red remain in fourth spot, a win against Devine’s side would have moved them into third.

They face two tricky trips this weekend.

On Friday, Rovers travel to County Louth to take on Dundalk who were beaten 4-0 by Shamrock Rovers on Friday night.

Then, on Easter Monday, Rovers travel to Dublin where they will meet Shelbourne at Tolka Park, rounding off the first series of games in this campaign.

The next home game takes place on Saturday, April 15th against Drogheda United, the first game of series 2 this season.

Rovers play six games in the month of April.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Frank Liivak, John Mahon, Nando Pijnaker, Reece Hutchinson; Greg Bolger, Niall Morahan (Stefan Radosavljevic 79); Will Fitzgerald, Fabrice Hartmann; Bogdan Vastsuk (Kailin Barlow 89); Max Mata.

Bohemian: James Talbot; Jay Benn (Grant Horton 65), Krystian Nowak, Kacper Radkowski, Patrick Kirk; James McManus, Adam McDonnell; Alistair Coote (Declan McDaid 86), James Akintunde; James Clarke (Dylan Connolly 65); Jonathan Afolabi.

Referee: Rob Hennessy.