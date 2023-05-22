Ruairi Keating scores against his former club again as Sligo Rovers lose to Cork City

Cork City 1-0 Sligo Rovers

John O'Donovan of Cork City in action against Niall Morahan of Sligo Rovers during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Cork City and Sligo Rovers at Turner's Cross in Cork. Pic: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Former Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley used to say: “When you’re winning, you can’t see yourself losing, and when you’re losing, you can’t see yourself winning.”

Incidentally, Buckley was in the dugout on Friday night overseeing Cork City’s 1-0 win, alongside Richie Holland, as the hosts were 1-0 winners over his former side, Sligo Rovers.

That’s three defeats in a row now for John Russell’s side, who are struggling to find a way out of this sticky patch they have found themselves in.

A fine finish from former Rovers player Ruairi Keating, his second against the Bit O’Red this season, was enough to see manager-less Cork City pick up a huge win after a poor run of form.

Rovers had to take to the pitch in Turners Cross on Friday night without talisman Max Mata again.

John Mahon returned to the starting 11, while Kailin Barlow also returned to the team alongside Niall Morahan. Lukas Browning dropped to the bench, as did Bogdan Vastsuk and Daniel Lafferty.

Fabrice Hartmann returned to the bench, while Stefan Radosavljevic led the line for Russell’s side.

Keating, who was without a goal in the eight games prior to Friday night, was causing problems early on for the hosts, alongside Tunde Owolabi.

With 15 minutes on the clock, Keating had put his side ahead.

A fantastic turn and pass from Joe O’Brien Whitmarsh caught the Rovers defence off guard.

The quick pass found Keating who was running through, and the Mayo man found space, finishing smartly into the net.

A big response was needed from the Bit O’Red, but the visitors lacked a cutting edge up top, particularly with no Max Mata to rely upon.

Nando Pijnaker forced a save from Jimmy Corcoran from Kailin Barlow’s free-kick, although the City netminder really had very little to do in the opening stages.

A shot from Frank Liivak was blocked as Rovers were trying to get a foothold in the game.

But, for all their possession, Russell’s men didn’t do enough to bother Corcoran who was barely tested.

Reece Hutchinson, who last week signed a permanent deal with Rovers, was forced to bring down Owolabi on the edge of the box after the former Finn Harps man beat Johan Brannefalk for pace before continuing his run forward.

Keating’s header hit the crossbar from the resulting free-kick, while Owolabi saw another effort go over the bar from an awkward angle just before half-time.

Russell made two changes at the break to try and freshen things up for the Bit O’Red.

A shot from Hartmann on 53 minutes was deflected wide, and minutes later the German did really well to cut in before shooting. But, the final effort was straight at Corcoran in the City goals.

RB Leipzig loanee Hartmann brought a renewed energy to Rovers in the second-half, as Will Fitzgerald moved up top for Rovers.

While Rovers were creating more in the second-half, they were still not doing enough to bother Corcoran who was well placed to save from every opportunity created.

A vital interception from Mahon prevented Keating from getting down the right again.

Matt Healy’s corner was nodded over by Keating, with Luke McNicholas getting behind efforts from Healy and Keating as City looked for a second to make sure of the points.

Matt Healy was sent off in additional time for a second yellow card, but there wasn’t enough time left for the extra man to make any difference for Rovers.

It was a long journey back for a Rovers side with plenty of thinking to do ahead of this weekend’s home fixture against Derry City at The Showgrounds.

Max Mata is likely to make a return for that key fixture.

Rovers are now 7th in the table with four defeats in five games, and will face the in-form Derry City who have won four of their last five.

Cork City: Jimmy Corcoran; Darragh Crowley, Jonas Hakkinen, John O'Donovan, Gordon Walker (Daniel Krezic, 79); Aaron Bolger, Kevin Custovic, Matt Healy, Joe O'Brien Whitmarsh (Barry Coffey, 76); Ruairi Keating, Tunde Owolabi.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Johan Brannefalk (Lukas Browning, 81), Reece Hutchinson, John Mahon, Nando Pijnaker; Kailin Barlow (Fabrice Hartmann, 46), Greg Bolger, Will Fitzgerald, Frank Liivak (Daniel Lafferty, 76), Niall Morahan; Stefan Radosavljevic (David Cawley 46).

Referee: David Dunne