Pictures show the celebrations as MCR collect Sligo Southern Hotel Super League trophy
Sligo Champion
MCR were celebrating this weekend as they finally collected the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League trophy as the presentation took place following their win over Cartron United in their final league win.
MCR enjoyed an epic season, with 24 league games, winning 22 of those games with just one defeat and one draw in that period.
MCR scored 96 goals conceded only 20 goals throughout the campaign.
They had the meanest defence of both leagues which along with their array of scorers was the main factor in their rise to the top.