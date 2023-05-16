Pictures show the celebrations as MCR collect Sligo Southern Hotel Super League trophy

Gary McCartney, MCR captain, is handed the trophy by Noel Kennedy, Secretary of Sligo Leitrim DSL. Pics: Donal Hackett.

MCR lost just one game this season, winning 22 out of 24. Pics: Donal Hackett.

MCR's Gary McCartney is covered in champagne as he lifts the trophy. Pics: Donal Hackett.

MCR were celebrating this weekend as they finally collected the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League trophy as the presentation took place following their win over Cartron United in their final league win.

MCR enjoyed an epic season, with 24 league games, winning 22 of those games with just one defeat and one draw in that period.

MCR scored 96 goals conceded only 20 goals throughout the campaign.

They had the meanest defence of both leagues which along with their array of scorers was the main factor in their rise to the top.