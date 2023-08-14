Pictures show Sligo Rovers stars reunite to honour David Cawley

David Cawley with the organising committee - Mary McGowan, Keith O'Dwyer and Vincent Nally. Pic: Charlie Brady.

Councillor Declan Bree, Mayor of Sligo Borough District, made a presentation to David Cawley on behalf of Sligo County Council to acknowledge his contribution to Sligo Rovers. Pic: Charlie Brady.

David Cawley and his daughters Robyn, Mia and Lily.

David Cawley and Greg Bolger with the officials, Jayden O'Toole, John Barry and Paul Harte.

David Cawley and his three daughters; Mia, Lily and Robyn. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Sligo Rovers stars returned to The Showgrounds on Saturday evening to honour captain David Cawley at his testimonial match.

Cawley played against his current team-mates in a David Cawley XI which included players such as Joseph Ndo, Mark Quigley, Danny North, Jason McGuinness and more.

Rovers manager John Russell even lined out against his own players, starring for the David Cawley XI.

The game finished 7-2 in favour of Cawley’s side, with the man of the moment getting a hat-trick, with Alan Keane, Ryan Connolly, Tim Clancy and Conor O’Grady getting on the scoresheet.

Fabrice Hartmann and Kyle McDonagh netted for the Rovers side.

It was a special occasion for the Ballina man, having made 302 appearances for the Bit O’Red across ten seasons.

Rovers fans turned out in their numbers, as did the community of Ballina, to honour a loyal servant.