Pictures show Sligo Rovers stars reunite to honour David Cawley

David Cawley and his three daughters; Mia, Lily and Robyn. Pics: Carl Brennan.

David Cawley starting 11 for David Cawley testimonial: Alan Keane, Richard Brush, Conor O'Grady, Jason McGuinness, Joseph Ndo, Mark Quigley, John Russell, Danny North, David Cawley, Paul O'Conor, Johnny Dunleavy.

Michael McCormack, Ross Kenny and Evan McMillan.

Colm Horgan, Tim Clancy, Regan Donelon, Jamie Forde and Ronan Murray.

Former Rovers players Ryan Connolly and Joseph Ndo.

David Cawley and Greg Bolger with the officials, Jayden O'Toole, John Barry and Paul Harte.

David Cawley and his daughters Robyn, Mia and Lily.

Mark Quigley.

John Russell at David Cawley's testimonial.

Jason McGuinness, Danny North, Richard Brush, Mark Quigley

Johnny Dunleavy, John Russell, Alan Keane, Conor, Harry and Bobby O'Grady.

Danny North takes on James Finnerty.

Councillor Declan Bree, Mayor of Sligo Borough District, made a presentation to David Cawley on behalf of Sligo County Council to acknowledge his contribution to Sligo Rovers. Pic: Charlie Brady.

David Cawley with the organising committee - Mary McGowan, Keith O'Dwyer and Vincent Nally. Pic: Charlie Brady.

Sligo Champion

Sligo Rovers stars returned to The Showgrounds on Saturday evening to honour captain David Cawley at his testimonial match.

Cawley played against his current team-mates in a David Cawley XI which included players such as Joseph Ndo, Mark Quigley, Danny North, Jason McGuinness and more.

Rovers manager John Russell even lined out against his own players, starring for the David Cawley XI.

The game finished 7-2 in favour of Cawley’s side, with the man of the moment getting a hat-trick, with Alan Keane, Ryan Connolly, Tim Clancy and Conor O’Grady getting on the scoresheet.

Fabrice Hartmann and Kyle McDonagh netted for the Rovers side.

It was a special occasion for the Ballina man, having made 302 appearances for the Bit O’Red across ten seasons.

Rovers fans turned out in their numbers, as did the community of Ballina, to honour a loyal servant.