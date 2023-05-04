Family of former Sligo Rovers and Chelsea player Seamus O’Connell to attend Dundalk game

The family of former Sligo Rovers player Seamus O’Connell will be in attendance at this Saturday’s game against Dundalk.

Seamus O’Connell is one of the most fascinating characters to play for Rovers.

He was born in Carlisle –his cousin Sean O Connell was an all time great gaelic football player and manager of Derry in the 1950s and 60s.

An amateur player, the forward divided his playing time with working for his family’s cattle dealing business. He had played with Scottish club Queens Park before being sent to Sligo by his father in 1952 to learn his trade with his business partner, Hugh Mullan.

By good fortune, Hugh was a director of Sligo Rovers, so Seamus promptly signed and stayed a full season, scoring five goals in the League where they finished in a creditable 4th and two goals in the FAI Cup, which ended in a semi final defeat to Cork Athletic.

He joined Chelsea at the start of the 1954/55 season, scoring a hat-trick on his debut against Manchester United while marking 17 year old Martin Edwards. Chelsea would lose that game 6-5, but would go on to win the First Division Championship, with Seamus contributing 12 goals in 17 appearances.

Matt Busby had tried to sign him at the start of the season for United, but his father wouldn’t permit him to become a professional and he stayed amateur for the remainder of his career

He subsequently won four FA Amateur Cups in the late 1950’s, three for Bishop Auckland, and one for his last club Crook Town, and won four England Amateur caps.

Seamus moved to Spain in 1995 where he opened a bar called Valhalla in Dupuesa near Marbella. He passed away in Spain in February 2013

Members of Seamus’ family will travel to the Showgrounds on Saturday next to view the panel erected in his honour in the Club’s outdoor museum and will attend the Dundalk game.

They will be accompanied by a Director of Bishop Auckland Terry Jackson ,who is writing a biography on the player and hopes to use his time in Sligo to research Seamus’ career with Rovers

.