Eimear Lafferty joins Sligo Rovers for the remainder of the season

Eimear Lafferty has joined Sligo Rovers until the end of the 2023 Women’s Premier Division season.

The 27-year-old joined up with the Rovers eomen’s squad ahead of the game against Athlone Town on Saturday evening as the season resumed following the break for the Women’s World Cup.

The Donegal native, who represented Ireland at school’s level for Moville Community College will add quality to Steve Feeney’s team for the run in of the Women’s Premier Division as well as the upcoming FAI Women’s Cup run, which starts at The Showgrounds on Sunday against Bonagee United.

Feeney is thrilled with his latest addition: “I am really pleased to bring Eimear to the Club.

“She brings good experience and some really good quality which will help us between now and the end of the season.

“We are looking forward to working with her and seeing her make her Sligo Rovers debut soon”.

Lafferty made her debut on Saturday against Athlone Town.

Lafferty said: “I am really happy to be signing for Sligo Rovers.

“This is the Club’s second season in the League and, I think they have a brilliant group of girls so it is a pleasure to join.

“It will be great to put our heads down now for the rest of the season, obviously the World Cup provided a longer break and gave teams a good chance to rest so I think everyone is really excited to be back playing this weekend.”

Eimear, who has also had spells in Dublin with Peamount United and DLR Waves as well as Derry City, will wear the number 17 shirt for the Bit O’ Red this season.