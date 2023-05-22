Efforts under way to start women’s soccer league in Sligo/Leitrim

A number of clubs across counties Sligo and Leitrim are currently seeking expressions of interest from potential players as moves are being made to try and establish a women’s soccer league in the region.

There is no senior women’s soccer league in Sligo/Leitrim, the only Connacht counties without such a league.

And while discussions are in the very early stages, a number of interested clubs are seeking expressions of interest in order to establish the volume of interest out there.

Clubs seeking expressions of interest are as follows: Arrow Harps, Ballymote Celtic, Benbulben FC, Calry Bohemians, Carrick Town, Glenview Stars, Manorhamilton Rangers, Real Tubber, Strand Celtic, Valley Rovers and Yeats United.

Anyone interested is asked to contact their local club to declare their interest.

Discussions will likely move forward once clubs gauge the interest from potential players.

This would be a huge move for the region, and a women’s soccer league is badly needed.