Deja Vu for Strand Celtic as Athenry knock Sligo side out of Connacht Cup for second consecutive year

A fifth minute goal from Athenry’s Cole Connolly was the difference as the Galway side progressed to the final of the Connacht Junior Cup with a 1-0 win over Strand Celtic in Strandhill on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan McEnroe’s side pushed and pushed to try and find an equaliser, but Connolly’s headed goal early on was enough for the Galway men to seal a spot in the final where they will take on Castlebar Celtic.

In front of a large crowd in Strandhill, it was actually the hosts who had the better chances, and will be left feeling as though this was one that got away.

These two sides met at the quarter-final stage last year, with Athenry emerging victorious,

Daniel Gray Harrigan was causing trouble down the right hand side early on, with TJ Forde in the Athenry goals called into action after just three minutes, his fantastic save denying Strand an early lead.

Two minutes later, the Galway men were celebrating as they took the lead.

A quickly taken throw by former Galway United man Shane Keogh came to Adam Molloy. With quick-thinking, Molloy sent in a threatening cross which was nodded in by Cole Connolly.

Shane McCallion’s effort from distance was cleared off the line minutes later by Gary O’Connell as Strand were applying serious pressure to Athenry’s rear-guard.

Forde came off his line on 11 minutes to claim the ball as Gray Harrigan was chasing, before the Athenry ‘keeper miss-kicked a clearance with Strand’s Aaron O’Boyle almost getting to it, but luckily to Forde it just managed to go out of play. The resulting corner was dealt with by Seamie Crowe’s side.

Keogh’s free-kick on 17 minutes caused some problems for Strand’s defence, but Gerry Murphy in goals eventually claimed it after a bit of pinball in the box.

Another mix-up in the Athenry defence, this time between Forde and Sean O’Callaghan allowed O’Boyle run through, but he couldn’t close the angle.

Gray Harrigan was causing problems all afternoon, and he caught Athenry ball-watching again shortly after the half-hour mark, but could only hit the side-netting.

A dangerous free from Barry O’Mahony was headed over by Lee Wilson, before Athenry were forced into an early change.

Stephen Relihan, who was lucky to escape a second yellow card, injured himself in a challenge and had to be replaced by Colm O’Donovan.

There were frustrations for Athenry as they were forced to wait a number of minutes to make the change.

A fantastic goal-line clearance from Keogh denied Strand an equaliser just before half-time as the home side were well on top of proceedings at this stage.

Gray Harrigan looked through on goal again just at half-time, but Forde did enough to get it away.

Gray Harrigan and Wilson had chances after the restart, while Conor McKeon’s free-kick from distance didn’t dip in time to threaten Forde in goals.

Athenry really should have doubled their lead on 72 minutes, against the run of the play, as Connolly’s through ball fell perfectly for Callum Carroll, but with just Murphy to beat, Carroll couldn’t get away from Murphy in the Strand goals who made himself big and imposing.

Murphy had to come off his line on 76 minutes as Connolly was chasing a long ball, while down the other end, Caoilte Brannigan’s speculative effort didn’t trouble Forde in the Athenry goals.

Substitute Dylan Martin found Brannigan in the box on 87 minutes, but Brannigan could only head wide.

The crowd thought Strand had equalised in additional time, but Leo Doherty’s header was just wide of the target.

Despite a dominant performance, Strand Celtic could not find the all important equaliser and exited the Connacht Cup at the hands of Athenry who knocked them out at the quarter-final stage last year.

Strand Celtic: Gerry Murphy, Max Stafford, Conor McDonagh (Niall McDermott, 65), Shane McCallion, Caoilte Brannigan, Lee Wilson, Conor McKeon, Barry O’Mahony, Leo Doherty, Aaron O’Boyle, Daniel Gray Harrigan (Dylan Martin, 65).

Athenry: TJ Forde, Gary O’Connell, Shane Keogh (Elliot Langan, 66), Aaron Leggett, Sean O’Callaghan, Ray Moran (Ronan Jennings, 66), Cole Connolly, Stephen Relihan (Colm O’Donovan, 42), Jay McPhiblin (Cathal Fahy, 85), Callum Carroll, Adam Molloy.

Referee: Paul Kilcoyne.