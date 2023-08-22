Colin Feehily steps down as Sligo Rovers CEO

Colin Feehily will be stepping down as Sligo Rovers CEO in the coming weeks.

It’s been confirmed by Sligo Rovers that CEO Colin Feehily will be stepping down from the role in the coming weeks.

The process to recruit a new CEO will begin immediately.

In 2019 the club’s management committee opted to create a CEO role, knowing it would be an essential requirement going forward for the development and growth of Sligo Rovers.

The club has been delighted with the results and the positive effect it has had.

Sligo Rovers chairman Tommy Higgins said: “In the last four years Colin has guided the club through a period of growth in many areas.

“He can take great credit for modernising the day-to-day operations of the club and putting in structures which were very much needed.

“We are very grateful for all of Colin’s work, for his extraordinary commitment and diligence and for representing the football club in such a reputable manner.

“While we are sad to lose Colin, we know he will be in The Showgrounds with us as a supporter, volunteer and a valued part of the Rovers community.

“The club will look to appoint a new CEO in the near future to build on the great foundations he has laid. The process will begin immediately.”

Colin Feehily, who also served as equipment manager of the club, bringing his time in assisting and working for Rovers to over a decade, said: “I’d like to express my sincere thanks to the Club for putting their faith in me and giving me this opportunity in 2019.

“On one hand, I am sad to be leaving the club I love but on the other, I’ll be looking forward to something new and to also being back as a supporter.

“I’ll bring with me some wonderful experiences and memories to last a lifetime.

“I’d like to thank everyone I have worked with at Sligo Rovers over the years, including the staff, volunteers and supporters, as well as figures in other clubs.

“I wish everyone the best of luck moving forward.”