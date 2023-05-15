Casey Howe scores a brace as Sligo Rovers finally collect first points of the season

Casey Howe celebrates as she scores in Sligo Rovers' 2-0 win over Cork City on Saturday. Pic: James Fallon Photography.

Casey Howe scored a brace as Sligo Rovers finally picked up their first points of the season with a 2-0 victory over Cork City in Turner’s Cross on Saturday evening.

Howe struck twice in the first half to seal the points for a Rovers side who have struggled so far this season.

The victory moved Steve Feeney’s side off the bottom of the table, leapfrogging Cork City who are now bottom with just one point so far.

Two of Rovers’ most promising players so far this season, Howe and Emma Doherty, went close early on to putting their side ahead.

Hannah Walsh in the City goals scrambled Doherty’s effort away.

Bonnie McKiernan in the Rovers goals was called into action as the former Athlone player claimed Alix Mendez’s cross, before the hosts should have taken the lead.

With ten minutes played, Ellie O’Brien rounded McKiernan and just needed to tap it in.

But somehow her effort came back off the post in agonising fashion.

A let-off for the Bit O’Red, and five minutes later they were celebrating.

Howe worked her way into a fantastic position inside the box, controlling before letting fly from close range past Hannah Walsh to put Rovers ahead.

It was a frantic first half, and this was a lead that Rovers did not want to surrender.

Rovers grew as the game wore on, with Emma Hansberry skimming the crossbar moments later.

Hannah Walsh did well to save Howe’s free-kick as Rovers were working hard to find a second goal to put daylight between the two sides.

And luckily for Feeney and his players, they got that before half-time.

In similar fashion to the first, Howe burst into the City box and hit home from close range to double her side’s lead, and her own tally for the afternoon.

Over 500 people attended the game at the Cross, the biggest attendance so far this season for a City women’s game.

Howe again went close after the resumption, while the Loughrey sisters linked up with the eventual shot drifting wide.

A good save from Walsh on the hour mark denied Doherty her first of the afternoon, while down the other end, City almost pulled one back.

Fiona Bradley played in Christina Dring who was denied only by a fingertip save from McKiernan in the Rovers goals.

City did have their chances toward the latter stages of the game, but Jesse Mendez was off target while Keela Scanlon’s goal-line clearance ensured Rovers kept a first clean sheet of the season.

Rovers will take on champions Shelbourne this Saturday at The Showgrounds in their next outing.

Kick-off is at 5pm.

Cork City: Hannah Walsh; Laura Walsh, Danielle Burke (Niamh C otter, 75), Heidi Mackin, Eva Mangan, Alix Mendez (Chloe Atkinson, 58), Jesse Mendez, Ellie O’Brien (Fiona Bradley, 60), Aoibhinn Donnelly, Laura Shine, Christina Dring (Nadine Seward, 75).

Sligo Rovers: Bonnie McKiernan; Alice Lillie, Sarah Kiernan, Keela Scanlon, Amy Roddy, Emma Hansberry, Lauren Boles (Kate Nugent, 88), Emma Doherty, Keri Loughrey Aoife Brennan, 73), Casey Howe, Jodie Loughrey (Leah Kelly, 74).

Referee: Kate O’Brien.