Carbury end MCR’s winning streak reducing gap to six points with four games left in Sligo Southern Hotel Super League

Carbury ended MCR’s winning streak on Sunday morning to add a bit of spice to the conclusion of the 2022/23 Sligo Southern Hotel Super League.

That win for last year’s champions leaves MCR six points clear at the top with four games to play.

Carbury FC started the week by earning all three points with a super show, beating Cliffoney Celtic 6-0 on Wednesday night.

The league’s top scorer Jason Lyons scored four goals while Tyler Stallard and Chris Kelly got one each to round off a comfortable win.

Carbury then faced MCR on Sunday morning, with the league leaders unbeaten in their previous 19 games.

A win here for MCR would have pretty much handed the title to MCR, but Carbury ensured that their Sligo town opponents will have to wait at least another couple of weeks.

Jason Lyons put Carbury ahead early on before Jake Dykes extended their lead.

Ciaran Harvey made it 2-1, before MCR were reduced to ten men as Damien Shannon was given his marching orders.

Carbury held out to earn all three points, pulling them within six points of the league leaders.

Both teams have played 20 games and have four left to play.

Coolaney United travelled to MacSharry Park on Saturday evening to play Real Tubber FC in a crunch Super league match for the Coolaney lads.

Starting brightly and zipping the ball around on the slick Astro surface Coolaney found themselves behind after four minutes when a mistake was brutally punished, and the ball was in the Coolaney net.

Coolaney didn’t give up and continued to play their passing game and were rewarded when a fantastic cross from Jack Sommers was met sweetly by Joe McMunn to give the Real Tubber goalkeeper no chance.

The game was end to end as the rain pelted down but it was the Coolaney lads who scored next in the 30th minute when Cathal Davey netted after a square ball across the box by Ciaran Mc Murray.

Coolaney kept pushing for a 3rd goal but were caught out in the last minute of the first half when Real Tubber equalised after a quick break that was slotted home.

The sides were level at the half way point but Coolaney started the second half well.

Cathal Davey scored again after another assist by Ciaran Mc Murray in the 48th minute.

Coolaney were really playing well and were battling for every ball and deservedly got their 4th goal in the 75th minute when Joe McMunn poked home his second goal of the game.

Coolaney tried to see out the game for the last 15min but a skewed ball that looped over

Coolaney goalkeeper Ryan McAuley in the 80th minute made things nervy but they saw out the remainder of the game to claim a deserved win in a very enjoyable game of football on a rotten night.

St Johns with a superb hat trick from Malachy Spratt plus a fine individual finish from Conor Brennan took all three points at Mac Sharry Park against Manor Rangers who scored once courtesy of Dylan Gilligan.

Arrow Harps at home to Ballisodare Utd shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Dara Callaghan and Declan Willis were on the mark for Harps with Conor Davey bagging both goals for The Boys from Ballisodare.

Aughanagh Celtic had a massive win at home to Calry Bohs this despite a brilliant hat trick from Eoin Nicholson for Bohs. But Aughanagh in Super League survival mode battled and won this excellent encounter thanks to 2goals from John Craig with a goal each from Seamus Kane, Sean Bruen and Brendan Hailstones.