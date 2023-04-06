Bogdan Vaštšuk on life at Sligo Rovers: ‘Playing games Friday/Monday is new to me, but I’ll get used to it’

Bogdan Vastsuk takes on Krystian Nowak of Bohs at The Showgrounds last Saturday. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Bogdan Vaštšuk is not used to double game weekends that consist of playing on Friday and Monday, but he is happy to do so.

The Estonian international has worked his way into John Russell’s starting 11 after missing the start of the 2023 campaign through injury having joined in the off-season.

The hectic nature of the league of Ireland schedule can take some getting used to for overseas players, but Vaštšuk says it’s all part of the job.

“For me, this is new. I've played in other countries and it was never Friday/Monday, you basically have one day to recover. For me, this is new.

"But I will get used to this, it's part of the job. You have to play games, you can't do anything about it,” he told The Sligo Champion.

The 27-year-old joined the Bit O’Red from Polish side Stal Mielec. He previously played for Levadia Talinn, where he met Frank Liivak.

He also played in Latvia, after spending one year with Reading in England.

Having compatriot Liivak at the club is a big help for Vaštšuk in terms of settling in, while Liivak was a big factor in his decision to join the Bit O’Red.

"It's a big help because we're from the same country and it's really helpful. Before I signed I spoke to Frank about the town, the team. Because of him and what he said, I came here. He had an influence in the decision to sign.”

More accustomed to living in busy cities like Talinn in Estonia, Vaštšuk has had no problems settling into life in Sligo and at Sligo Rovers.

“I am enjoying every moment here, it's all good around the club, I'm really happy. “Sligo is quite small, I used to live the capital back home which is much bigger. You have everything here in Sligo so it's no problem.”

Injury forced the Estonian to miss a chunk of pre-season and the start of the season, but now that he’s back to full fitness, he’s happy with how things are progressing.

"It was (frustrating) at first because I missed all the pre-season games and missed a month or one and a half months, I was back to training and then I got injured again, so I was like 'I don't know what's wrong with my leg' but now I have everything good.

"It was frustrating at the time because I did not know what was happening with my leg but it is good now. I have no problems now.”

And now that he’s in the team every week, Vaštšuk is getting used to being recognised around town as a Rovers player.

“Especially now after I have injury, I'm back playing and people here know who I am. But I like it.

"Sometimes it's hard but it's nice, it makes me very proud when somebody knows me.”

Rovers were beaten at The Showgrounds on Saturday against the league leaders Bohs, and can put things right again this weekend as they face a double game week.

The Bit O’Red travel to Louth on Friday to take on Dundalk, before hitting the road again on Monday to meet Shelbourne.

Vaštšuk said: “I think it was a good game. I had a couple of chances, I did not score but I was always dangerous in the opposition box and it was not a good result for us but we keep going.

“We lost last game but if we win these two games, we are in a good way. I believe we can do it. We have a good team.”

And, playing in the League of Ireland is a good platform for players, Vaštšuk says.

Playing week-in, week-out also keeps him in contention for the national team, after he travelled with Estonia last week.

"I think yes. For every Estonian player, because we are not a big nation, if you play abroad there's a big chance you will be in the national team.

"I think it is a good platform because if I have a good season, I think I can make a step forward. I have been in many countries and I have a good CV. Irish league is a good platform for young players.”