Blow for Sligo Rovers as Max Mata departs for Shrewsbury

The news that no Sligo Rovers fan wanted to be true, that Max Mata was headed for a move away from The Showgrounds to Shrewsbury, was confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

The striker has joined Shrewsbury on a three year deal.

The striker will be available to play subject to home office clearance and the arrival of his visa.

Mata arrived at The Showgrounds ahead of the 2022 season and has since made 58 appearances for the Bit O’ Red, scoring 19 goals.

At present, Mata is joint highest scorer in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division with 11 goals.

Shrewsbury Head Coach Matt Taylor was at Weavers Park in Drogheda on Friday night watching both Mata and his New Zealand compatriot Nando Pijnaker.

Taylor said: "Max was a player we've spoken about for the past three weeks and I went over to Ireland to watch him. We'd like to thank the chairman for facilitating that and Max's transfer over from Ireland.

"I was very impressed with what I saw. He has exceptional footballing intelligence, scores a variation of goals, is hungry to fulfill his potential and we fought off a host of other clubs to get him.

"I'm excited for the fans to see him in a Shrewsbury Town shirt. He is of course very talented but more importantly, he's the right type of person to fit within the group."

Max Mata said:

"I'm very happy to be here. The fact they came and showed a lot of interest, and they made me feel comfortable through the process made me really excited and I've looking forward to coming to the club.

“I like scoring goals and I think that’s probably it. My physical attributes, I’m not the fastest player in the world but I’m quick, strong, sharp and I like the box!”

The New Zealander told sligorovers.com:

”Sligo is a place I will never forget with people who I will always hold dear to my heart, especially at Sligo Rovers. I know I will always have the Bit O’ Red with me in my life.

”Thank you all very much for my time with the club, I have appreciated the moments when things went well and the moments that were tough.

”You are loyal supporters who stood by us when we needed it most and for that I am forever grateful”.

The statement finished: “Everyone at Sligo Rovers would like to wish Max all the best in his future career and we thank him for his service to the club.”