Sligo’s Patrick Tuffy follows Munster glory with a win in Connacht U15 Close

Strandhill golfer impresses in Mountbellew Golf Club

Strandhill’s Patrick Tuffy is the Connacht Boys’ U15 Close champion, following his success in the Munster U14 Boys’ Amateur Open recently. Pic: Golf Ireland.

THERE were more celebrations in Strandhill as golfer Patrick Tuffy followed up his tremendous success at the Munster U14 Boys’ Amateur Open in July by winning the Connacht Boys’ U15 Close.

Strandhill’s Tuffy was the winner of the U15 section after shooting a great score of 38 Stableford points. He finished two points clear of Patrick Martin (Carrick-On-Shannon) who finished in second with 36pts. He beat Niall Conneely on a countback who finished in third on 36pts with John William Burke (Ballyhaunis) in fourth with another round of 36pts.

Proud parents Maureen and Padraic Tuffy and his younger sister were there supporting the talented sportsman and Strandhill Golf club congratulated him on another brilliant success.

“Strandhill Golf Club is very proud to announce another win by Patrick Tuffy today. Another trophy on the shelf for Patrick as he collect the U15 Connacht Close Championship trophy,” the club said.

The event was played at Mountbellew Golf Club on 8 August which saw 71 players compete on the day across the three age categories. The U13 Boys played 9 holes Stableford from the white tees while the U15 Boys played 18 holes of Stableford from the white tees. The U17 Boys competed over 18 holes of Stableford from the Blue tees.

Ruairí Freeman (Ballyhaunis) had a 6-point victory in the boys U13 Close as he shot 17pts for 9 holes. John Gallagher (Claremorris) came in second with 11pts while Athlone’s James O’Brien finished in third with 10pts.

Ben Doherty (Ballina) was the winner of the U17 Close after putting together a round of 34 Stableford points. Sean Cloonan finished in second 1 point further back. Athenry’s Adam McEvoy finished in third with 32pts after beating Owen Kelly (Castlebar) on a countback.