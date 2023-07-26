Sligo’s Kalu twins impress at National Juvenile Championships

Kelvin Kalu of Abbey Forthill A.C., Sligo, leads the way in the boy's under 15 100m during day two of the 123.ie National Juvenile Track and Field Championships at Tullamore Harriers Stadium in Offaly. Pic: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Kelvin Kalu of Abbey Forthill Athletics club has scooped gold in the 200 metres races in the Boys U15 final in the 123.ie National Juvenile Track and Field Championships that came to a thrilling conclusion in Tullamore on Sunday July 23rd.

The Spectators at Tullamore Harrier Stadium witnessed a mesmerising performance from Kelvin on the day.

In a clear exhibition of raw brilliance and athleticism, Kelvin Kalu had to push through with his tactical performance in the last 20 metres.

This ensured a thrilling finish onto the touch line as he edged out Christopher Diasonama (Nenagh Olympic A.C.) by 0.01s to take gold medal.

Kelvin Kalu expresses his gratitude to his coach Dermot McDermot, his supportive parents and family , the club secretary Deirdre Sherry and all his supporters

Kelvin and his impressive twin Kenneth also battled it out on Saturday in the 100m Boys U15 finals with the boys giving it a great performance despite torrential rain during the race.

Kelvin won a silver medal and Kenneth finished in fourth place.

The boys expressed their gratitude to everyone who has supported them.